AU v Mississippi

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin at 1st and 10 Club on Monday in Mobile.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Sunday came and went and Bryan Harsin was still the head football coach at Auburn. Message boards, sports radio talk shows and social media posts had predicted if Auburn lost to Ole Miss last Saturday, which it did, Harsin would be fired on Sunday. That didn’t happen.

Instead, on Monday Harsin was traveling around the state, taking advantage of the Tigers’ off week to take on luncheon speaking engagements in Birmingham, then taking the school plane to Mobile where he dropped in on three area high schools to talk with high school coaches and check on recruiting prospects before serving as guest speaker for the C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown.

