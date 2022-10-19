Sunday came and went and Bryan Harsin was still the head football coach at Auburn. Message boards, sports radio talk shows and social media posts had predicted if Auburn lost to Ole Miss last Saturday, which it did, Harsin would be fired on Sunday. That didn’t happen.
Instead, on Monday Harsin was traveling around the state, taking advantage of the Tigers’ off week to take on luncheon speaking engagements in Birmingham, then taking the school plane to Mobile where he dropped in on three area high schools to talk with high school coaches and check on recruiting prospects before serving as guest speaker for the C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown.
Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be the club’s guest speaker, but a press release Friday afternoon noted the switch to Harsin. Prior to speaking to club members, Harsin, in his second season as the Tigers’ head coach, spoke with members of the media and addressed the elephant — should that be tiger in this case? — in the room.
“It’s really not, not for me,” he said when asked how difficult it has been for him to hear the chatter concerning his job security. “One thing I’ve learned over time in coaching is you focus on the task at hand. You focus on what’s right in front of you. I’ve had years I’ve been undefeated and people think you’re the worst, you’re not winning by enough. And you really can’t control those things.
“You can control how you perform every day, and to me, that’s the best model that I’ve been taught, is really your daily performance. That’s really the idea behind the 1-0 [record approach each week]. That’s what you can control. Did we have a great practice? Did we have a great meeting? Did we have a good day? And you carry that into every single thing that you do. You go home; did you have a good day with your family? Are things at home going well? Are you taking care of yourself? If you really start looking at the things that matter and try to focus on that, it’s really a day-to-day thing.
“To me, it’s something over time that I’ve been able to adopt, that’s really helped me, and I preach to our players and coaches. All you can do is control the things that are right in front of you, and that’s what we’re doing. I’m proud of our players and coaches for that, because they’re focused on what do we have to do on Sunday to be better. What do we have to do today? We’re going to take advantage of being here and focus on making this the best we can possibly be for us and take advantage of our time that we have here in Mobile and over the state of Alabama.”
Auburn is now 3-4 overall and 1-3 in SEC play on the season. All four losses have been to Top 25 teams or teams receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The losses have been to No. 16 Penn State, No. 1 Georgia and No. 7 Ole Miss and LSU, which received votes this week and would be No. 27.
The remainder of the Tigers’ schedule, ranked the third-toughest in the nation by 247 Sports, is, in order, vs. Arkansas, at No, 24 Mississippi State, vs. Texas A&M, vs. Western Kentucky and at No. 6 Alabama.
Tide sets record … for penalties
There’s plenty to remember about last Saturday’s Alabama game at Tennessee. Perhaps what stands out most isn’t the fact the Vols ended a 15-year losing streak to Alabama or that Hendon Hooker drove the Tennessee offense into field goal position on just two pass completions in 13 seconds, leaving Chase McGrath two seconds to kick his game-winning field goal of 40 yards, just 15 seconds after Will Reichard missed on a 50-yard attempt for Alabama. No, the most notable aspect of the Tennessee game for the Crimson Tide was the team’s 17 penalties for 130 yards. It set a school record for most penalties in a game and was uncharacteristic for Alabama teams in recent seasons.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.