Sanders Daniell

Fairhope's Sanders Daniell

 BY TOMMY HICKS

Fairhope tight end Sanders Daniell didn’t receive the attention from colleges he had hoped after last season. The reason was a lack of playing time. He suffered a broken collarbone in the Pirates’ third game of the year and wasn’t able to return until the final regular-season game against Briarwood Christian and for the first-round playoff game at Auburn.

But as it turned out, he managed to attract not only the attention of college scouts, but that of the school that was No. 1 on his wish list for college — Harvard University.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.