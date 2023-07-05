Fairhope tight end Sanders Daniell didn’t receive the attention from colleges he had hoped after last season. The reason was a lack of playing time. He suffered a broken collarbone in the Pirates’ third game of the year and wasn’t able to return until the final regular-season game against Briarwood Christian and for the first-round playoff game at Auburn.
But as it turned out, he managed to attract not only the attention of college scouts, but that of the school that was No. 1 on his wish list for college — Harvard University.
Last week, after touring a trio of Ivy League schools — Harvard, Brown, Dartmouth — and spending time with the coaching staffs, Daniell received the offer he had always wanted, whether football was involved or not. And he quickly accepted.
“I was sitting in the airport [heading home after the Ivy League tour],” Daniell said. “I got a text that read, ‘I’ve got some good news, I’d like to give you a call’ from their O-line coach [Keegan Kennedy], who is the head of recruiting for [the state of] Alabama. I was like, here we go. I answered the phone call and it was just great.”
Harvard offered Daniell a scholarship and one day later, he called the coaches back and accepted, verbally committing to sign a grant-in-aid with the school.
“They have a great staff and they are excited for me,” Daniell said. “Once I committed, I got texts from maybe six of the coaches up there. It’s a good community.
“You say you want to go to Harvard, but I never thought it would actually happen like that. Football opened this door for me, and I am so thankful for it. It’s just incredible.”
Daniell explained he won’t be completely on his own when he arrives at Harvard, noting he has family members who live about 20 minutes outside Boston. Regardless, he wasn’t going to let the opportunity slip away once Harvard made its offer.
“It’s widely considered the best school in the world,” he said. “It’s an incredible opportunity. I went ahead and verbally committed [the next day] and I couldn’t be more excited. … It was incredible, a dream come true honestly. I didn’t expect it at all. They have shown a good amount of interest. I took the visit and they didn’t offer me while I was there, but they offered me the day after. I got the call and I was shocked and ecstatic.”
Fairhope head coach Tim Carter said he’s not surprised the Harvard coaching staff recognized Daniell’s talents, both athletically and academically.
“Sanders, his college choice was going to be driven by academics, needless to say,” Carter said. “He’s in our upper-level track AP courses, he did outstanding on the ACT and that was on the top of his list. He wanted to go play in the Ivy League and have a chance to go to an Ivy League school. And Harvard was the one he wanted to go to.
“He went to Duke and performed in the Ivy League combine that they have, their football camps, and he did really well. Harvard, Dartmouth and Brown, they were very interested in him so he took a trip up there and after the workout they offered him. He also had a preferred walk-on [offer] at Duke, which is another school he considered. But Harvard was a no-brainer. When he came back [from the tour] he thought about it for a day and called them and said, ‘I’m coming.’’’
Entering the upcoming season healthy, Carter said scouts — and especially opposing coaching staffs — will see the versatility in Daniell’s game. When he returned from his injury last season he caught five passes against Briarwood Christian, then had another good game in the playoffs against Auburn.
“He really is kind of a complete guy,” Carter said. “We’ll line him up wide, we’ll play him as an H-back, we’ll put his hand on the ground at tight end. He’s got a lot of versatility. He’s close to 6-4 and he’s 225 pounds and he runs really well. He plays power forward in basketball. He’s just an athletic guy.
“He’s got ability, but the biggest thing is he’s a winner. He does the right thing, makes good choices and he has his priorities in line, which is evident in that he’s going to play at Harvard which is probably the most prestigious academic school in the country. It’s a first for me. I’ve never had a kid go to Harvard.”
After his injury diminished his recruiting opportunities last year, Daniell put together a video of his highlights and made sure to send them to football offices at a number of schools, including several Ivy League schools. The plan worked.
“I started looking into these Ivy League schools, but not for football,” he said. “I thought maybe I could apply and get in. It’s super competitive. But I decided to send my [football] film up there and I got on Twitter and I started pushing my film and I got some looks. … Once I realized this was for real, I felt that if I could get up there to some camps I might really get some offers. We decided we just had to commit and get up there.
“Harvard historically is very good at the tight end position. They’ve had six tight ends go to the NFL in the last 15 years. They utilize the tight end a lot. It’s going to be competitive. It’s good football up there. They’re smart and they know what they’re doing.”
