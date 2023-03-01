The McGill-Toolen girls’ team never found its rhythm offensively Wednesday morning, losing 49-22 to No. 1-ranked and defending champion Hazel Green in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A Final Four semifinals at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
The Yellow Jackets scored just two points in the first quarter, trailing 5-2, then scored just four points in the second period to trail Hazel Green 18-6 at halftime. A five-point third quarter left McGill facing a 38-11 deficit heading into the final quarter of play, where it doubled its previous scoring output with 11 points.
The Yellow Jackets shot just 23.7 percent from the floor (9 of 38), 20 percent from 3-point range (2 of 10) and 50 percent at the free throw line (2 of 4). Hazel Green shot 42.5 percent from the floor, 40.9 percent from 3-point range and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.
Lindsey Cox, in her final game at McGill, was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Anna Reed McNeece scored seven points and contributed eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Reagan Burroughs had two points and two steals and Emily Harbaugh had two points, three rebounds and two steals.
McGill, making its eighth appearance in the Final Four in the past nine seasons, finishes the year with a 29-5 record. Hazel Green is now 34-1 and will play for the 6A state championship at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of the Huffman-Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa game to be played later Wednesday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.