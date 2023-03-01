Prep basketball

The McGill-Toolen girls’ team never found its rhythm offensively Wednesday morning, losing 49-22 to No. 1-ranked and defending champion Hazel Green in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A Final Four semifinals at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.

The Yellow Jackets scored just two points in the first quarter, trailing 5-2, then scored just four points in the second period to trail Hazel Green 18-6 at halftime. A five-point third quarter left McGill facing a 38-11 deficit heading into the final quarter of play, where it doubled its previous scoring output with 11 points.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

