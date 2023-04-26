The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Pigskin Showdown, an all-star game featuring players from HBCU schools, is moving from Selma to the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex this year.
The game will be played on Dec. 30 and feature 84 players — 42 players per team — that will be selected by former coaches Chris Williams and Bryant Grove. Williams is the game’s executive director and co-founder, while Grove serves as director of operations and is also a co-founder of the game.
Both men are Mobile natives and said the long-term plan for the game was always to “bring it home” to Mobile and take advantage of the area’s strong football heritage.
“I grew up a few blocks away from this place and it means everything to come back to this particular stadium and to be here and to be able to fulfill people’s dreams, that means everything to us,” Grove said. “Believe it or not, in our first year of existence, we would have liked to have been in Mobile. … This has been three years in progress to work ourselves back to Mobile and to be accepted in Mobile.”
There is one big change in the game this year, with two full coaching staffs from HBCU schools coaching the players in the game. Those staffs will be selected at a later date. In the past, “all-star staffs” of coaches from a variety of HBCU schools were brought together to coach the game.
Bringing the game to Mobile is expected to enhance its visibility and attendance at the game. Williams said the average attendance in Selma was around 1,200, but the seating capacity was also much less than Ladd-Peebles, which seats 40,000.
Both men talked about growing up in Mobile and going to Senior Bowl games as youngsters and the aim of the HBCU Pigskin Showdown follows closely with the Senior Bowl’s mission — highlighting college players and getting them in front of NFL scouts in an effort to enhance their opportunities of playing professional football.
Williams and Grove are former Arena League coaches, with Williams noting his focus during that time was developing players in an effort to get them noticed by NFL scouts and coaches, which would aid their chances of playing in the NFL.
Mobile City Councilman William Carroll, who represents District 2, was on hand for the announcement. He said he grew up playing football with Williams and Grove and is happy to have them bring the HBCU Pigskin Showdown to Mobile and Ladd-Peebles.
“We also shared dreams together playing football at the next level,” Carroll said of Williams and Grove. “I am an HBCU product myself. I played at Florida A&M and in the Senior Bowl. For an opportunity like this, to bring it to Mobile for the first time to a city that produces so many HBCU athletes year after year, it’s a pleasure for me to have them here and also to support them in their endeavor to bring the game here.
“We live in a city that produces so many athletes we can’t even count them all. We don’t even know how many are out there playing right now. To have two individuals who are from here, that have structured a game that supports the atmosphere and the culture of HBCU football, I’m all behind it.”
Ladd-Peebles general manager C.J. Drinkard said bringing the all-star game to Mobile is part of the stadium’s continued efforts to draw more games and attractions to the venue. He said it falls in line with the question of “What can we do that’s new? What can we do that’s innovative?”
Williams added, “We’re a couple of old football coaches. … What we’ve always done is help players move to the next level. … What can we do to still do what we do, which is to continue to help these kids and help them reach their dreams? … We’re coming from a place in our hearts, and being from Mobile, knowing that Mobile is a place where football dreams come true. And whether we realize it or not, Mobile is one of those places that probably competes with any other city in the country for the number of pro athletes that come out of here, especially football guys. A lot of that is because we are free to dream.
“When we grew up … we were free to dream as kids in Mobile and so making it to the highest level was not and is not still an untouchable dream. We realized that we could make those things happen.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
