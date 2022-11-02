The Heart for Athletes (HFA) organization has scheduled numerous screenings for high school athletes. These will take place one day each month through May 2023.
The mission of HFA has been to identify young athletes who are at risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) through heart screening events. This primary prevention focuses on identifying youth at risk before an SCA occurs.
The program was on hold for a few years in response to COVID-19. The screenings returned Aug. 9, at the University of South Alabama (USA) campus.
“The Baldwin County Public School System has made heart health and heart safety a priority this year,” Amy Cockrell, who founded HFA, told Lagniappe. “Each of the seven high schools in Baldwin County is hosting a heart screening event through Heart for Athletes.”
The November screening took place this week at Elberta High School. The remaining schedule will have screenings Dec. 6 at Foley High School, Jan. 10 at Fairhope High School, Feb. 7 at Daphne High School, March 7 at Spanish Fort High School, April 4 at Baldwin County High School and May 2 at Saraland High School.
“Through a program called Project ADAM that is sponsored by USA Health, the schools are also earning a Heart Safe School designation,” Cockrell said. For information on how your school can become Heart Safe, visit usahealthsystem.com/project-adam.
During an HFA screening, each participant takes part in the following evaluation: medical history, blood pressure check and electrocardiogram (EKG). A physician who is knowledgeable about the EKG changes that can occur in children and athletes views all of this information. A limited echocardiogram is also offered at the screening event if deemed necessary by the evaluating physician.
Cockrell’s passion for this cause came after her son Sam suffered an SCA at the age of 16. A highly competitive triathlete, he collapsed after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Daphne in May 2013. Fortunately, Dr. Aaron Morgan, who was a USA family medicine resident at the time, was present and immediately came to his aid with CPR and the YMCA’s automated external defibrillator.
Sam was subsequently diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia (ARVD), a rare form of cardiomyopathy that can cause deadly heart arrhythmias. He later received a defibrillator in his chest, takes medicine to control his arrhythmia and adheres to a non-athletic lifestyle. Unfortunately, Sam encountered a second SCA. He survived and recovered. In 2018, Sam earned a mechanical engineering degree from USA.
His mother has now made it her mission to get other athletes screened for the most common conditions that can lead to SCA in youth. Another key member in this effort is Dr. Lynn Batten. She is the director of the division of pediatric cardiology at USA and the medical director of HFA.
Cockrell estimates that approximately 3,000 local students have been screened.
“Three students had conditions that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest and 10 students had conditions that require yearly follow-up because of the potential to cause heart problems as they get older,” Batten told Lagniappe.
Cockrell said they are hoping to have more events in Mobile County.
“We have had events in Mobile County in the past,” she said. “As we continue to grow the program, we want to extend our services into more Mobile County schools.”
To read more about HFA, volunteer at a screening or learn about a raffle to raise funds, visit heartforathletes.org.
BUSY SPORTS SCHEDULE
The mission of the Mobile Sports Authority is to promote local athletic events, which can lead to people coming to town, staying in hotels and spending money. In addition to the Gulf Coast Challenge football game between Jackson State and Alabama A&M on Nov. 12, the staff will be busy throughout this month.
Nov. 3
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is hosting its South Super Regional Cheer Competition at the Mobile Civic Center. More than 80 middle school and varsity cheer squads are vying for a spot to compete at the State Cheer Finals scheduled for Dec. 5-6 in Birmingham.
Nov. 4-6
The Gulf Atlantic District Volleyball Championship is also at the Mobile Civic Center. This National Junior College Athletic Association-sanctioned championship tournament features eight teams in a double-elimination format. This is a qualifying tournament for the NJCAA National Championship Tournament.
Nov. 5
The Alabama Parks & Recreation Association will conduct its State Youth Flag Football Tournament at Herndon-Sage Park in Mobile. More than a dozen teams from throughout Alabama will compete in four age divisions in this event hosted by the Mobile Parks & Recreation Department.
Nov. 5-6
The Battleship Invitational Rugby 15’s Tournament will take place at the USS Alabama Battleship Park. Masters, seniors and collegiate men’s and women’s teams from across America are invited to one of the South’s premier rugby tournaments.
Nov. 18-19
The fourth annual Gulf Coast Clash High School Wrestling Tournament is set for the Mobile Civic Center. This year’s tournament features teams from the southeastern U.S., including multiple defending state championship teams and individuals. This year’s event features an Elite bracket along with a regular Varsity bracket. A separate Girl’s Division is planned.
Nov. 18-19
The AHSAA is hosting the South Sectional Swim & Dive Meet in the Fredericka G. Evans Cultural Centre at Bishop State Community College in Mobile. Competitors are looking to advance to the Alabama State Championship in Auburn.
Nov. 18-20
The 37th annual Lyons Park Turkey Day Tennis Classic is set for the Mobile Tennis Center. It is open to all ages 18 and above. This tournament benefits the New Lyons Park Tennis Association programs, tutoring and other initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.