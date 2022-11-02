The 2022 football season got off to a bit of a rocky start for the Chickasaw Chieftains. Right before preseason practice started head coach Ryan Little announced his resignation and he later accepted an assistant coaching position at T.R. Miller.
With Little’s departure, coordinator C.J. Herring was promoted to interim head coach, but soon afterward had the interim tag removed from his title. But as he was just getting adjusted to his new role with the team, the Chieftains’ leading rusher from the previous season and a college prospect transferred to Blount after three days of preseason practices, and an assistant coach decided to leave the program, too.
Through it all, Herring kept his team together and the Chieftains displayed improvement from week to week. Last Friday night, they produced a comeback victory against Satsuma, 28-21, a win that pushed the Chieftains’ overall record to 7-3 on the year. It marked the most wins in a season by a Chickasaw team in the young program’s nine-year history. It was also the team’s fourth consecutive win, which is the longest win streak in the program’s history.
For those accomplishments, Chickasaw earned the Lagniappe Team of the Week honor. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
The solid season earned the Chieftains a return trip to the playoffs, just the fourth time they have made the postseason and the first time they have done so since 2019.
Chickasaw’s previous best records came last season under Little and in 2019 under Jason Rowell, both teams posting 6-4 records.
“It absolutely does feel good, but it’s a credit to the other coaches and it’s a credit to the kids sticking with me,” Herring said of the seven-win season. “They’ve been very resilient and have grown up throughout the year. We do have a lot of young kids who haven’t played a lot of varsity football, but they stepped up and grew up just about every week. They’ve turned into players that we can depend on now.
“We figured we’d be decently athletic, but we didn’t have a bunch of older guys [on the roster]. We have to credit the seniors that we do have for providing that leadership and showing people how to do things the right way and encouraging the young guys to stick with it. It’s been a team effort from everybody, from the administration to the coaches to the players. It’s been a heck of a season.”
Herring said the coaches and players were aware of the win streak and the possibility of setting the school record for the most wins in a season when they lined up against the Gators last Friday night.
“We wrote out on the board the things that were there for us,” he said. “We knew if things fell into place that there was still a chance we could get a home playoff game because we were in a three-way tie. But we knew we had to win in order for all those things to happen, and we talked about those things. We knew Satsuma was going to give us a heck of a game and we knew it would be their seniors’ last ball game and we knew they weren’t going to lay down and quit. That was our motivation last week — finish the season strong and let’s see if we can get the most wins in school history and the longest win streak in school history.”
Now the Chieftains face Ariton, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, in Friday’s first round of the playoffs. Ariton carries an overall record of 9-1 into the game. It was 7-0 in region play.
“We’re just really excited to be back in the playoffs,” Herring said. “I feel that’s where Chickasaw should be. We have a tough draw, but if we come out and play our best game I still think we’re good.”
