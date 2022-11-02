CHICKASAW HEAD COACH C.J. HERRING

CHICKASAW HEAD COACH C.J. HERRING

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

The 2022 football season got off to a bit of a rocky start for the Chickasaw Chieftains. Right before preseason practice started head coach Ryan Little announced his resignation and he later accepted an assistant coaching position at T.R. Miller.

With Little’s departure, coordinator C.J. Herring was promoted to interim head coach, but soon afterward had the interim tag removed from his title. But as he was just getting adjusted to his new role with the team, the Chieftains’ leading rusher from the previous season and a college prospect transferred to Blount after three days of preseason practices, and an assistant coach decided to leave the program, too.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.