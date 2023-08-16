The official start to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football season is still a week away, but high school football fans who can’t wait a week have an option. Six teams from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area will take part in three jamboree games this week, with two games scheduled Thursday and one on Friday.
On Thursday, St. Michael travels to Spanish Fort while Robertsdale visits Elberta. Friday’s game finds Cottage Hill Christian playing at Chickasaw. The jamboree games do not count toward the 2023 records for the participating teams.
The regular season begins the week of Aug. 24-26 and will feature 19 games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Also that week, Aug. 25, Baldwin County plays at Davidson in a jamboree game that does not count toward the regular season record.
Here is a quick look at this week’s jamboree games:
St. Michael at Spanish Fort: St. Michael is 11-8 in Philip Rivers’ two seasons as head coach, the Cardinals missing out on the playoffs by tiebreaker elimination both years. Prior to Rivers’ arrival, the Cardinals were 5-25 over their first four seasons. St. Michael was 5-5 last year overall and 4-3 in Class 4A, Region 1 play. Rivers’ son, Gunner, a freshman on the team, takes over as quarterback this season. The Cardinals open the season Aug. 24 at Gulf Shores.
Chase Smith enters his second season as head coach at Spanish Fort after getting the Orange Beach program off the ground. The Toros were 7-4 last year overall and reached the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The jamboree will serve as the first game for former Mobile Christian standout and Alabama commit Sterling Dixon since he transferred to the Toros’ program. Spanish Fort opens the season Aug. 24 vs. Fairhope.
Robertsdale at Elberta: Robertsdale is looking to turn things around this season on the heels of an 0-10 season a year ago. The Bears have lost 14 straight games dating back to the 2021 season and have just 10 total wins over the five previous seasons. The Kyle Stanford-coached Bears open the season Sept. 1 at home against Theodore.
Nathan McDaniel’s Warriors were 2-8 last year, both wins coming against Class 5A, Region 1 foes. The school has played just five seasons in school history with a 12-32 overall record and no winning seasons. Elberta’s season-opener is set Aug. 25 at Bayside Academy.
Cottage Hill Christian at Chickasaw: Cottage Hill will be under the direction of Carvel Jones, who is in his first season as head coach. He takes over for Stacy Luker who accepted the job, then stepped away after a month. Luker had replaced Bobby Parrish, who retired. The Warriors were 5-5 last year and 3-4 in Class 3A, Region 1 play. They have not made the playoffs in the past three seasons. Cottage Hill opens the season Aug. 25 at home against Escambia County.
C.J. Herring enters his second season as head coach at Chickasaw after taking over when Ryan Little stepped down shortly before preseason practice began last season. He led the Chieftains to a 7-4 record and a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs. They were 3-2 in region games. Chickasaw has made the playoffs in five of its nine previous seasons but has yet to win a playoff game. They open the season at Class 5A LeFlore on Aug. 25.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.