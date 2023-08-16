Prep football

The official start to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football season is still a week away, but high school football fans who can’t wait a week have an option. Six teams from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area will take part in three jamboree games this week, with two games scheduled Thursday and one on Friday.

On Thursday, St. Michael travels to Spanish Fort while Robertsdale visits Elberta. Friday’s game finds Cottage Hill Christian playing at Chickasaw. The jamboree games do not count toward the 2023 records for the participating teams.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

