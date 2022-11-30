The history of sailing vessels upon Mobile Bay can be traced to the turn of the 16th century. The Spanish were the first Europeans to explore the massive estuary, naming it the “Bay of the Holy Spirit.”
Now several local high schools in Baldwin and Mobile counties are working to prepare the next generation of mariners to carry on this great tradition. These include Bayshore Christian School and Bayside Academy in Daphne, Fairhope High School and Saint Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, and UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile.
NATIONAL CONNECTIONS
All of these local institutions are active members of the Interscholastic Sailing Association (ISSA). This organization governs secondary school sailing in the U.S. for public, private and parochial high schools.
According to the ISSA website, sailor eligibility starts in the ninth grade and there are no age limits. As in college sailing, there are seven district associations, which schedule events, as well as a system of national championships.
Schools in the southern half of Alabama belong to the Southeast Interscholastic Sailing Association (SEISA). This massive region begins in the Florida Panhandle and includes Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.
BALDWIN COUNTY
Holly Murray oversees the high school programs in Baldwin County. She is also the waterfront director for the Fairhope Yacht Club (FYC).
“When I started sailing, there was not a high school team in Long Beach [Mississippi],” she said. “I got my start at the Long Beach Yacht Club.
“I would say that 12 years ago, the only team outside of New Orleans on the Mississippi Coast was Saint Stanislaus [located in Bay Saint Louis]. All the other teams were in New Orleans and Texas.”
Then, a decade ago, Murray assisted Long Beach High, Gulfport High and Saint Patrick Catholic High in Biloxi to start sailing teams.
“I had helped with some schools in New Orleans when I was the sailing director at Southern Yacht Club,” Murray said. “Then I left Southern and went to Fairhope Yacht Club.”
Chris Dabney, a teacher at Fairhope High and past commodore at FYC, had already started the program for their students 11 years ago. Saint Michael’s formed a team about seven years ago. Bayshore joined the party two years ago. This is the first season for Bayside.
“I wanted to let the schools know our facilities were available to them,” Murray said. “We now host four teams. They can come and sail out of our venue. We want to do what we can to prepare the future generations.”
Murray said the programs race two-person dinghies in the Club 420 class. There are some single-handed Laser class boats, but only in a few races.
“We traditionally have a fall season and spring season,” she said. “Not so much from December through February. The spring season starts in March and runs through the end of the year. We are usually off for the summer, and then return in the fall with school.”
While a lot of sailing takes place on Mobile Bay, Murray said, the teams travel to other venues. They recently attended the Monk Smith Regatta hosted by the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club in Mississippi and then hosted the Gulf Coast Fall Brawl at FYC. Last weekend, the Great Oaks Invitational Regatta took place at Southern Yacht Club.
“Under ISSA, the sport is unique in that it is totally co-ed,” Murray said. “Girls compete with and against boys.”
MOBILE COUNTY
UMS-Wright competed in its initial regatta four years ago. Josh Deupree has coached the team and led the practices through the Mobile Yacht Club.
Isabelle Gautier and Reed Carpenter competed on Oct. 13, 2018, at the Monk Smith Regatta. They placed third and qualified for the Great Oaks Invitational.
“During COVID, sailing was limited and regattas were put on hold,” Lanee Gautier, Isabelle’s mother, said. “Isabelle and March Tremayne were the captains of the 2021-22 season. Isabelle, March and Larom Segev qualified during Monk Smith to compete in Great Oaks in 2021. These three seniors graduated and the team has been working to reform to compete in Spring 2023.”
Isabelle just finished the fall sailing season for SUNY Maritime. Tremayne is attending the University of Alabama and Segev is at Harvard University.
“The sailing team at UMS-Wright contributed to my success in collegiate sailing by providing the opportunity to expand my skills through practices and regattas,” Isabelle, who has her U.S. Sailing Level 1 Instructor Certificate and taught sailing at Singing River Yacht Club in Pascagoula last summer, told Lagniappe.
“UMS-Wright supported the sailing team and gave us a chance to expand into the sport of sailing,” she continued. “Being the team captain gave me the opportunity to learn the responsibilities of a leader in a friendly environment. I am very grateful for the unforgettable memories that have shaped the way I race and teach sailing.”
BEYOND HIGH SCHOOL
Along with Gautier, several other local sailors have continued their skills in the collegiate ranks.
“Pete McGriff from Fairhope is now on the Hobart College sailing team in Connecticut, while Camille McGriff also raced at Hobart,” Murray said. “We have also had several sail for Auburn. While Sara Boyd has graduated, we have Elisha Huey, Adler Rux and Gavin Valentine all there now.
“We have Kip Buck at The Citadel. Locally, sailing for the University of South Alabama are Connor Cob, Nathan Valentine and Liam Bishop.
“It is really neat to see them go on to college and keep up with sailing. It is a good inspiration to those still in high school.”
The SEISA is looking to recruit more area high schools. To learn more, visit seisa.hssailing.org.
