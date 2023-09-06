Vikings face Foley in key region matchup
When Zach Golson took over the Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) football program last season the Vikings started slowly, falling to 0-4 on the season including two overtime losses.
Since that start, including their two games this season, the Vikings are 8-1, the only loss coming in the first round of last season’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A playoffs to Central-Phenix City.
This season, MGM is off to a 2-0 start that includes a No. 9 ranking in last week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A poll and last week’s 19-7 victory in Troy against Charles Henderson, then ranked No. 2 in the Class 5A poll.
With the win, MGM was named the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Last season, Golson led MGM to its first playoff appearance in 20 years. Friday night, they take their 2-0 record against Foley in a Class 7A, Region 1 matchup that will serve as an early measurement in the Region 1 race. Foley, also 2-0 on the season, is the defending Region 1 champion.
Quarterback Jared Hollins, a South Alabama commit, is leading the Vikings so far this season. In MGM’s 41-2 win over Williamson to open the season he ran for two touchdowns (61 and 12 yards) and threw for two more (62 yards to Jariell Lett and 96 yards on a screen pass to Troy Flowers). Against Charles Henderson, Hollins ran for two scores (seven and two yards) and threw a 33-yard scoring pass to James Bolton.
“It was one of those games where we knew we were playing a really good opponent — No. 2 in 5A, state runner-up last year,” Golson said of Charles Henderson. “[Head coach] Quinn Hambrite is a good friend of mine. Clem and I went to Huntingdon together. … It was a short week, playing on Thursday and we got rained out of practice on Monday. There was a lot of adversity for the week and I thought all things considered our kids really played well. I think in the past if we had had that kind of adversity, with things stacking up against you like that, it could have been a bigger challenge. But our kids were really focused and traveled well. I think our coaches did a really good job of making sure the kids understood the game plan, which gave us a great chance to win.
“Overall, it was sloppy at times, but a lot of the sloppiness has to do with the quality of the opponent. They had a lot of returners back, some high-quality players back, so they made it a challenge. It wasn’t that we were playing sloppy, it was tough sledding out there. Just to find a way to win in those conditions speaks to where we are right now and the type of team that we feel we can have in the long run.”
Asked if he felt his team was playing with confidence heading into Friday’s game, Golson admitted that was an accurate description, but he also noted there is a long way to go this season and to reach the goals the team has set for itself this year it needs to continue to improve and remain focused on the game at hand.
“They’ve had a really great offseason, they’ve really bought into what we’re teaching them,” he said. “We had a good summer, we had a good spring game, and it’s just kind of built the way we envisioned.”
Foley opened the season with a 45-19 win at home over Prattville, followed by a 37-24 win last week against Baldwin County, also on the Lions’ home field. This will mark the first Region 1 game for MGM and Foley.
