Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan “Hollywood” Williams announced on his Twitter page last Saturday that he is committing to sign with Alabama. The Class of 2025 player is enjoying a strong season for the Spartans and as a result, has become one of the area’s most recruited athletes. He has been rated a five-star recruit by several recruiting services.
Williams, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, has also received offers or been heavily recruited by several other schools from Power 5 conferences, including Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and West Virginia. His father, Ryan, played football at Auburn.
So far this season, the former quarterback has caught 43 passes for 840 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has 16 carries for 229 yards and five more scores. Last week in the Spartans’ win over Baldwin County, Williams hauled in five passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Curtis closing in on record
UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis drew one win closer to becoming the state’s all-time winningest high school football coach last week when the Bulldogs defeated B.C. Rain 42-7. The victory gives Curtis 343 wins in his head coaching career. That leaves him three shy of tying Buddy Anderson, the former Vestavia Hills head coach, who currently owns the record at 346.
The Bulldogs have three regular-season games remaining — at Citronelle this week, followed by home games against Faith Academy and Williamson. Curtis would tie the record if the Bulldogs go undefeated through the regular season, with a chance to break the record in the first week of the playoffs.
Curtis has an overall record of 343-92 in 34 seasons as a head coach. He is 266-56 in this, his 24th season at UMS-Wright. Anderson’s record in 43 seasons at Vestavia Hills was 346-160. Curtis has also posted a record of 79-22 in the state playoffs and has led his team to the postseason in all but three seasons. UMS-Wright has made the playoffs in each of the 23 previous seasons under Curtis’ leadership and is considered a lock to make the playoffs again this year. Curtis was 31-15 at Shaw High School and 46-21 at Murphy before being hired at UMS-Wright where he also serves as athletics director.
Davis wins Strongman title
Mobile’s Tyler Davis won first place in last weekend’s World’s Ultimate Strongman Competition in Paris, France. Davis competes in the 90kg division. Davis is relatively new to the sport but has won several Strongman competitions as both an amateur and at the professional level. Over the past two years, he has competed in three national-level events and five Pro-World competitions. He is next scheduled to compete in November.
Jags’ Yego honored
After setting a new personal best record and claiming his fourth career race victory, South Alabama men’s cross-country runner Kirami Yego was named the Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week last week. He is the second Jaguar male cross-country runner to earn the award this fall, joining teammate Xavier Johnson who picked up the award in September. It marks the fifth time in his South Alabama career Yego has won the award. It is the 49th time a South Alabama runner has claimed the award. Yego ranks third all-time at South Alabama in number of Sun Belt Runner of the Week awards, following Micah Tirop (eight) and Vincent Rono (six).
In his second race of the fall season, Yego won the five-mile Gold race at the Joe Piane Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame at the Burk Golf Course in South Bend, Ind. His time of 23:23.2 was a new personal best and the third-fastest time in program history. His performance helped the Jags claim a Top 10 finish in the 14-team event.
Spring Hill hires Anderson
Spring Hill College recently announced the hiring of De’Mon Anderson as assistant track and field coach. Anderson comes to Spring Hill from the University of West Alabama where he coached several athletes to all-conference and all-region honors, including Gulf South Conference championships in sprint and jumping events. He graduated from West Alabama and is currently pursuing a master’s degree.
Badgers unbeaten in SIAC
The Spring Hill College volleyball team is 16-7 overall on the year, but has forged a 12-0 record in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play. Last Saturday, the Badgers beat Lane College 3-1, marking the only SIAC match they have not won by a 3-0 score this season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
