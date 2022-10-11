Starting Line Up Sports
Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan “Hollywood” Williams announced on his Twitter page last Saturday that he is committing to sign with Alabama. The Class of 2025 player is enjoying a strong season for the Spartans and as a result, has become one of the area’s most recruited athletes. He has been rated a five-star recruit by several recruiting services.

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, has also received offers or been heavily recruited by several other schools from Power 5 conferences, including Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and West Virginia. His father, Ryan, played football at Auburn.

