Two South Alabama players will experience a homecoming of sorts this week when the Jaguars travel to Oklahoma State for a 6 p.m. CDT kickoff against the Cowboys.
Tight end Lincoln Sefcik and linebacker Tret Kiser are both Oklahoma natives, with Sefcik having grown up in Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State, where his father, Tim, played two seasons for the Cowboys. Kiser is a native of Sulphur, Okla.
“For me, I think it’s just another game,” Selcik said this week “The only difference is I’ll have a lot of friends and family there that probably wouldn’t be able to go to any other game. … I’m excited.”
For his part, Kiser has been awarded the Jags’ No. 5 jersey, which honors the late Anthony Mostellar, a member of South Alabama’s first team in 2009 who died in a motorcycle accident after that season. It is presented to a different player each week. Normally, Kiser wears the No. 22 jersey.
Head coach Kane Wommack said it is fitting Kiser is awarded the No. 5 jersey this week.
“I probably get more comments about Trey Kiser from opposing coaches than I do any other player on our team,” Wommack said. “Just the effort that he plays with.
"I’ve had two head coaches that made comments that stuck with me that he kind of embodies the way we see your team playing, how hard they play, how relentless they play, and he is kind of the bell cow in the Swarm D defense in the effort that he gives. He’s a very smart player, a great teammate. He’s a leader certainly on and off the field.
"It’s very fitting this week, with him being an Oklahoma native (that he wears jersey No. 5). I’m very, very proud of Trey Kiser and what he has accomplished and what he’ll continue to do in this program.”
FUMMMBBBLE!: South Alabama’s defense has recovered four fumbles in its first two games, which ranks No. 1 in the country in that category. In all, the Jags have collected five turnovers and that ranks the defense No. 14 in the country.
BRADLEY IS NO. 1: With the Jags’ win over Southeastern Louisiana last week Carter Bradley became the all-time winningest quarterback in school history, with 11 victories as the starting signal-caller. He and the Jags won 10 games last season.
LONG TD PASS PLAY: When Caullin Lacy hauled in a short pass from Bradley in the second half last week against SE Louisiana and turned it into an 84-yard touchdown play, he didn’t just run into the end zone, he ran into the South Alabama record books. The play is now the longest pass play in school history as well as the longest touchdown reception in school history. It’s also the second-longest scoring play in school history.
NO. 100 FOR THOMAS: With his sack on the first offensive possession of last week’s game by SE Louisiana, Jags’ defensive tackle Wy’Kevious Thomas collected his 100th tackle as a Jag. He would finish the day at 101 career tackles as he made one other tackle later in the game.
LOOKING FOR NO. 2: Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State will mark the 16th time a South Alabama team has played a team from a Power 5 conference and it will be the third time the Jags have faced Oklahoma State, the only team they have played from the Big 12 Conference. South Alabama is 1-14 against Power 5 teams, the lone win coming in the 2016 season-opener at Mississippi State, the Jags taking a 21-20 win. The Jags are 0-2 all-time against Oklahoma State. The most recent game against a Power 5 conference opponent was the third game last season when the Jags lost a 32-31 decision against UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
