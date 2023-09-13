South Alabama football

Two South Alabama players will experience a homecoming of sorts this week when the Jaguars travel to Oklahoma State for a 6 p.m. CDT kickoff against the Cowboys.

Tight end Lincoln Sefcik and linebacker Tret Kiser are both Oklahoma natives, with Sefcik having grown up in Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State, where his father, Tim, played two seasons for the Cowboys. Kiser is a native of Sulphur, Okla.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.