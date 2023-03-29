Spring has arrived, and this means more people will be enjoying the outdoors. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has been very busy preparing for the increased number of visitors.
Here are just some of the latest news from the agency that promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Parks, State Lands and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.
TRAIL TAKES FIRST PLACE IN USA TODAY POLL
The Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail in Baldwin County has been chosen as the top recreational trail in the country in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. It took first place over nine other trails located throughout the United States, including Missouri’s 240-mile Katy Bike Trail and the Great Allegheny Passage that connects Cumberland, Md., to Pittsburgh, Penn.
“We are excited for the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail to receive this award,” Greg Lein, State Parks director for ADCNR, said. “We’ve worked together with our partners in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores to offer access to some of the most unique habitats and recreational opportunities along the Gulf Coast. Thank you to everyone who voted for the Backcountry Trail as the best recreational trail in the country.”
Established in 2003 as a multi-use recreational trail connecting Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Gulf State Park, the trail is a system of paved and unpaved paths and boardwalks providing trail users with access to several distinct ecosystems and outdoor recreational opportunities. Named in honor of Hugh Branyon, who served as superintendent of Gulf State Park for more than 30 years, the Backcountry Trail system features 29 miles of trails that are located within the park.
Recreational opportunities along the trail include biking, hiking, wildlife watching, playgrounds, fishing, camping and more.
“This recognition from USA TODAY puts a spotlight on just how important recreational trails are to our communities,” ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Trails like the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail help connect cities and residents with the natural environment and provide recreational opportunities that are important to our well-being and economy.”
To view the results of the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for best recreational trail, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-recreational-trail. For more information about the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, visit alapark.com/parks/gulf-state-park/trails.
GOOD FINANCIAL NEWS
Blankenship announced at the Alabama Conservation Advisory Board meeting that all but one State Park showed a profit in 2022.
“In that park, we had cabins closed for renovations, and that impacted the profitability of that one park,” he said. “I’m very pleased with how our parks are operated and how many people are using our parks, which started during COVID, and how many people are participating in day-use facilities and golf courses.”
State Parks has also hired a firm to handle all the electronic reservation systems, which will integrate reservations, check-in, golf courses, point-of-sale and food and beverage into one system.
“That integration will make the system more efficient, and we’ll be able to track the use and increase the profitability of our parks,” Blankenship said. “We’ll put that money right back into operations and maintenance.”
At Gulf State Park, the cabins on Lake Shelby that were destroyed by Hurricane Sally in the fall of 2020 are being rebuilt.
“That construction is well underway, and we hope to have those cabins back open by this fall,” Blankenship said. “We’re building back what was there and we’re adding some additional cabins. I’m really excited about those. They are going to be really nice.”
Progress has been made on the start of repairs to the Gulf State Park Pier, which suffered significant damage to the octagon and outer third of the pier structure.
“We have the designs for the pier repair,” Blankenship said. “We have permits we need from the [U.S. Army] Corps of Engineers and NOAA Fisheries, and that is out for bids through the end of the month. We hope to be awarding a contract for construction and pier repair that will get started later this fall as well.”
Blankenship said Alabama’s unprecedented artificial reef zone, which covers more than 1,000 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico, continues to be enhanced through the Marine Resources Division and private citizens. Alabama’s signature saltwater fish, the red snapper, thrives in the artificial reef system.
“Between our [Marine Resources] Division and reefs permitted for the public, we planted almost 2,000 artificial reefs in 2022, and we plan to do a great deal of work in 2023 and 2024 with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s artificial reef funds,” he said.
RED SNAPPER SEASON OPENS MAY 26
The Marine Resources Division has announced that Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Friday, May 26. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met.
The season dates listed only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. The season for anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels will be announced by NOAA Fisheries at a future date.
Alabama will continue to use Snapper Check to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings during the season and will provide weekly updates at outdooralabama.com.
NOAA Fisheries set the Alabama private angler quota for 2023 at 558,200 pounds as a result of changes by NOAA Fisheries concerning the difference between state and federal harvest landing systems. This can be viewed at fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/final-rule-implement-two-framework-actions-gulf-mexico-red-snapper.
There is an anticipated increase to 591,185 pounds during the season as a result of an increase in the annual catch limit for Gulf red snapper that is in the rulemaking process at NOAA Fisheries. This can be found at fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/request-comments-proposed-rule-increase-red-snapper-catch-limits-gulf-mexico.
MRD will announce a season closure date when the 2023 quota is anticipated to be met.
