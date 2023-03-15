Last week, Gulf Shores defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who has extensive college coaching experience, announced he was leaving the Dolphins’ program to return to college work as an assistant at Boston College. Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth announced a few days later Brian VanGorder, who held the job prior to Rhoads and also has an extensive college coaching background, is returning to fill the position after one year away. VanGorder served as an assistant coach at American Heritage, a high school in Hollywood, Fla., near Miami, last season. VanGorder has served as a defensive coordinator at Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgia, Central Michigan, Western Illinois, Bowling Green and Grand Valley State, and has also been an NFL assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

