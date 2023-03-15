Last week, Gulf Shores defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who has extensive college coaching experience, announced he was leaving the Dolphins’ program to return to college work as an assistant at Boston College. Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth announced a few days later Brian VanGorder, who held the job prior to Rhoads and also has an extensive college coaching background, is returning to fill the position after one year away. VanGorder served as an assistant coach at American Heritage, a high school in Hollywood, Fla., near Miami, last season. VanGorder has served as a defensive coordinator at Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgia, Central Michigan, Western Illinois, Bowling Green and Grand Valley State, and has also been an NFL assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
LOCAL BOWLERS HONORED
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) bowling coaches announced their all-state team selections last week, with a few bowlers from the Lagniappe coverage area being honored. On the boys’ overall all-state team, Satsuma’s Fisher Fuller was a first-team selection and teammate Jaxson Crisler was named to the second team. On the boys’ 1A-5A team, Fuller and Crisler were first-team selections. The 1A-5A honorable mention list included Jehren York and Buddy Cain of Elberta and Marshall Egbert of Gulf Shores. There were no local bowlers on the 6A-7A team. On the girls’ overall all-state team, Satsuma’s Mia Hanke was named to the first team and Lexie Goodwin of Baker was named to the second team. On the girls’ 1A-5A all-state team, Henke was a first-team selection while Molly Reese of Orange Beach, Alyssa Deisner of Elberta, and Adriana Venus and Morgyn Jones of Gulf Shores were named honorable mention selections. On the Class 6A-7A team, Baker’s Goodwin and Evia Baum were honorable mention selections.
MGM’S BOSARGE STEPS DOWN
Mary G. Montgomery girls’ basketball head coach Matt Bosarge resigned from his position after leading the Vikings to a Sweet 16 appearance in this year’s AHSAA Class 7A state tournament. Bosarge led the team to a 14-8 record in the season just completed. He served as the school’s head coach for the past six seasons. He will continue to teach at the school.
FLOWERS CHOOSES MISS. ST.
Baker quarterback Josh Flowers, who will be a senior this season and part of the 2024 recruiting class, announced on his Twitter page last week he has committed to sign with Mississippi State. Flowers, a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, has reportedly also received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, UAB, Florida, N.C. State, Indiana and Texas A&M. He made the announcement following a recruiting visit to Starkville. Last season he threw for 1,453 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is ranked as the No. 22 recruit from the state in the Class of 2024 by 247 Sports composite rankings. Others from the Lagniappe coverage area who are included in the 247 rankings for the Class of 2024 include No. 2 Perry Thompson, WR, Foley; No. 17 Ronnie Royal, ATH, Gulf Shores; No. 20 Cameron Pruitt, S, Theodore; No. 23 Sterling Dixon, Edge, Mobile Christian; No. 33 Shemar Welch, CB, McGill-Toolen; No. 36 Jamison Curtis, LB, Saraland; No. 37 Bryce Cain, WR, Baker; No. 42 Braden Jackson, CB, Gulf Shores; No. 47 Cole McConathy, Edge, Spanish Fort; No. 56 Jared Hollins, ATH, Mary G. Montgomery; No. 59 Albert Haywood, WR, McGill-Toolen; and No. 61 Derrick Butler, RB, Davidson.
SAINTS RUN SET MARCH 19
St. Paul’s will host its annual Saints Run on Sunday, March 19, beginning at 1 p.m. This year’s event offers a USATF certified 5K race course (AL23008JE), plus a 1-mile fun run/walk. The 5K and fun run will start and finish in Saints Square on St. Paul’s upper campus at 161 Dogwood Lane. Both courses are flat, and water stations will be provided along the 5K course. Pre-registration ends on Wednesday, March 15, and includes a commemorative T-shirt. Day-of-race packet pickup and registration will begin at 1 p.m. The 5K will start at 2 p.m. and the fun run will start at 3 p.m. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to register, visit stpaulsmobile.net/support-us/saints-run. All proceeds from the Saints Run support the Chad Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund, established in memory of Chad Saucier, Class of 1993, who tragically lost his life in a hazing incident as a freshman in college. A scholarship is given annually to a rising St. Paul’s senior.
