Wilmer native Robby Shelton is doing well thus far in his latest venture on the PGA Tour. The former St. Paul’s All-State golfer and All-America golfer at Alabama turned in a strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. In four appearances on the PGA Tour, Shelton has made the cut in all four tournaments.

His most recent tournament was last weekend’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

