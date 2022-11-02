Wilmer native Robby Shelton is doing well thus far in his latest venture on the PGA Tour. The former St. Paul’s All-State golfer and All-America golfer at Alabama turned in a strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. In four appearances on the PGA Tour, Shelton has made the cut in all four tournaments.
His most recent tournament was last weekend’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.
Shelton turned in a four-day, 72-hole total of 11-under par in the tournament. That placed him in a tie for 23rd place. He opened the tournament with rounds of 63 and 66 that had him in the Top 10 on the leaderboard. He finished with rounds of 73 and 71.
Seamus Power won the tournament with a 19-under scorecard (65-65-65-70).
The finish was the second-best of the season for Shelton, who finished in a tie for 15th place in his most recent outing, the Shriners Children’s Open, where he turned in a four-day scorecard of 15-under. He also finished in 21st place in the Fortinet Championship, his first tournament of the year, where he shot 8-under. His other finish for the season thus far was a tie for 61st place at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 4-under in the event.
Shelton has earned $290,972 through the four tournaments. He currently ranks 45th in the FedEx Cup standings. He also ranks 19th on the Tour in birdie average, with more than four birdies per round.
He is entered in the field for this week’s World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Others in the field include Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.
Badgers take another crown
The Spring Hill College volleyball program completed yet another unbeaten Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) season last weekend. It marks the sixth consecutive season the Badgers have completed a regular season without a conference loss. The final victory in their 19-0 SIAC season came last Friday with a 3-0 victory over Tuskegee (25-5, 25-5, 25-11).
In the match, Linnea Beger had 11 kills (the team collected 53 kills in the match), while Taylor Fontenelle added four service aces and six digs and Grace Harris added 11 assists.
The victory was also the 22nd consecutive win on the year for Spring Hill. The Badgers’ overall record is 26-7 and they completed the SIAC season with a 19-0 mark.
Prior to the match with Tuskegee, the Badgers rolled through the SIAC West Division Cluster event in Memphis, winning four matches without losing a set. Spring Hill topped LeMoyne-Owen 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-9), followed by a 3-0 win over Kentucky State (25-14, 25-22, 25-15). The Badgers followed with a 3-0 win over Lane (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) and a 3-0 win over Central State (25-11, 25-12, 25-17).
Next up for Spring Hill is the SIAC tournament, which begins Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12.
Jags seeded No. 2
The South Alabama women’s soccer team enters this week’s Sun Belt Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Jaguars, who finished the season with an overall record of 10-2-6 and a 6-1-3 record in Sun Belt play, lost their final regular-season match of the year last Thursday at Arkansas State, 1-0.
The Jags received a bye from first-round play in the tournament, which will be played at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. The tournament began Monday with a pair of first-round matches. All 10 tournament matches will be televised on ESPN+. This is the seventh consecutive year the tournament has been played in Foley.
Georgia Southern, the regular-season champion and East Division champion, is the tournament’s top seed, followed by South Alabama, which won the West Division crown.
Monday’s matches paired No. 7 App State against No. 10 Marshall, with No. 8 Georgia State taking on No. 9 Southern Miss. The App State-Marshall winner is set to play South Alabama in a second-round match at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Georgia State-Southern Miss winner is slated to face Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Other second-round matches pit No. 3 Arkansas State against No. 6 Old Dominion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, while No. 4 James Madison is set to take on No. 5 Texas State at 6:30 p.m. The semifinal matches are slated at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, with the championship match set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
