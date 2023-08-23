The pass, a nice spiral covering about 25 yards, was right on target, but it wasn’t caught. The receiver turned and looked for it off the right shoulder and it was placed just off the left shoulder. The reaction of both quarterback and receiver was to smile. The receiver even offered up a shrug, as if to say, “Oh well, maybe next time.”
The play provided a decent amount of information. This is a new team, with, for the most part, a collection of athletes from other sports, learning a new sport. And having fun doing so. While there is certainly competition and intensity in equal measures — one player after practice said “We’re going to whip their butt” concerning a season-opening opponent — there’s also the realization this is all new and the athletes are smack dab in the middle of a learning curve.
And they are here because it’s new and seems interesting. And, well, it’s fun.
So is the situation across the Mobile County-Baldwin County area as teams prepare for their first-ever season of flag football, one of two girls’ sports sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) this season, along with wrestling. Some schools in the state, though none along the Gulf Coast, played the sport a year ago as a club sport. Now the AHSAA has taken it a step further and teams will compete in two classifications — Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A — playing for Blue Map state championship trophies, with state title games being incorporated into the AHSAA’s annual three-day Super 7 event in which boys’ football state titles are decided. In the local area, three teams — B.C. Rain, Satsuma and LeFlore — will play in 1A-5A competition — while 6A-7A play will feature eight teams in two areas — Baker, Alma Bryant, Mary G. Montgomery and Theodore in Area 1, with Baldwin County, Davidson, Daphne and McGill-Toolen playing in Area 2.
Schools called for any girls interested in playing in the inaugural season to sign up and attend tryouts, which were recently held. Teams have been practicing for the past two weeks or so and the season is set to begin on Sept. 12 for local teams.
There is a lot to learn in a short amount of time, but players and coaches are doing their best to put in plays and learn the rules as the season quickly approaches.
“I’ve played football with the boys in P.E. all the time so when the school gave us this opportunity it sounded fun,” Daphne quarterback Aubrey Gregg said. “It’s been pretty cool learning all the different scenarios and how the team’s going to work out this year. … I’ve learned a lot. We’ve had some major improvements as far as learning all the plays and learning what to do and what not to do. I think it’s going to be fun. This sport hasn’t been super serious so far. Other sports are hard-core. This is supposed to be fun, and I think we’re going to win and make it more fun.”
Teams will play four 12-minute quarters, but with a running clock that only stops the final two minutes of each half. A first down is 20 yards, not 10 yards, and the field will feature the 20 and 40 on both sides of the field, as well as using end zones. And the first downs are based on the field layout. For example, if the receiving team returns a kickoff to the 17-yard line that team is looking at a first down and 3 situation, and if five yards are gained on the first play from scrimmage the offense is looking at a first-and-18 situation. Also, it’s 7-on-7 play with a center, quarterback, running back and four receivers on offense and usually man-to-man defensive coverage.
“Everybody I have talked to, at the coaches’ meetings of the different schools that are participating, everybody is buzzing about this,” Davidson head coach Blake Westbrook said. “We had 64 girls come out for tryouts and I had 94 sign up, but 64 is how many showed up [freshmen through seniors] for tryouts. Trying to cut that down to 20 or 25 kids has been ridiculous. … When I called Coach [Zachary] Ward at Bryant I think he said he had 50 or so sign up over the summer through a Facebook post. I talked to the coach at Satsuma [Justin Harris] and I think he said he had 50 show up for tryouts. So there’s a lot of buzz about it, I think because it’s new. At the same time, I think it’s an opportunity for the girls, they understand the hype that’s with [boys’] football, and I think they are kind of hoping that some of that will rub off on this.”
Jenny Laird is Daphne’s softball coach, but when she heard the school was going to field a flag football team she let Athletics Director Kenny King know she was interested in coaching that team, too.
“I had asked about it last year but not enough schools in our area were participating in it,” Laird said. “This year during [AHSAA] All-Star Week, Coach King called me and he said, ‘All right, Mobile’s on board, are you still wanting to do it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I played intramural flag football in college and was always part of the fundraiser they did at Baker with flag football for the girls. And with all the athletes we have here at Daphne, I think we’re going to be pretty competitive.”
The first few practices have been interesting in a variety of ways, both Westbrook and Laird said, but they have also noted how much fun they are having and the girls seem to be having in learning about the game.
Saying his players are “super excited” about starting the season, Westbrook explained there is a lot to be learned before that date arrives. Terminology and plays are all new to most of the girls participating; boys grow up playing the game and learning it from a young age, he explained. This is all new for the vast majority of flag football players. But he also noted they don’t have any bad habits that have to be changed; everyone is starting with a clean slate in terms of learning the game and how to play a certain position.
“I even had one of the girls, when I explained to her that there’s no contact, and one of them asked, ‘Well how am I supposed to tackle somebody?’ I said, ‘You can’t tackle anybody.’ And she was like, ‘What?’ She was disappointed,” Westbrook said. “She wants to go out there and hit somebody. They are so excited about it. The challenge is the learning curve. I’d say that’s the biggest thing. Getting that information to them because a lot of them are coming with nothing.”
Laird said she had about 30 girls come out for the team at Daphne and she has 28 still out there this week.
“It’s a lot of teaching, and the first 30 minutes of our first practice, I was like, what did we get into here? But by the end of it, they are catching on quick because the majority of them out there play another sport and they are fans [of football],” Laird said. “I’m excited to see how it turns out. We have so many competitors. I told my assistant coach, Travis Garner, you put another team in a different jersey on the other side and we’re going to be fine because these kids just want to compete.”
Victoria Hosford plays on Daphne’s soccer team, which competes in the spring, so she decided to give flag football a try as the two sports have similarities — and she can use her hands in flag football.
“Honestly, I’ve learned a lot,” she said after a recent practice. “I didn’t think I was going to learn that much, but I’ve learned a lot. I like seeing all the girls from the different sports come together. It’s very different. From the progress that we’ve made in the first two practices, I think we’ll be pretty good.”
Some schools will play tri-matches, as is popular in volleyball, in which they play a game against one of the other two teams, then the other two teams play each other and the final game features the two teams that have not yet played each other. Local coaches have decided to play doubleheaders against area opponents, with the outcome of the first game counting toward the area record and the second game allowing coaches to use players who perhaps did not get a chance to play in the first game or using the second game to work on aspects of the game that need attention.
Once games begin it’s hoped it will attract attention from girls who may have considered trying out for the team, but did not, who may want to join the program in the future.
“It’s hard to get other people interested right now because [they say] it’s not a girls’ sport,” Gregg, Daphne’s quarterback, said. “But once we start I think we’re going to be really good this year and that will draw some interest for us.”
Westbrook, who coached offensive and defensive linemen when coaching boys’ football, finds himself in a different situation — other than the center, there are no linemen in flag football. So the game has created a learning curve for him as well. He has had to learn how to coach receivers and quarterbacks and defensive players. He said he has enjoyed it more than he thought he might. And his players are doing what is necessary.
“I’ve never been around a bunch of kids who are this excited for practice to start,” he said. “They are chomping at the bit. It’s going to be 100 degrees [outside] and we’re going to be out there sweating and I’m telling them, ‘You’ve got to hydrate, you’ve got to drink the whole day you’re here [at school] and get yourself hydrated before practice comes. You’re going to be hot and you’re probably going to throw up.’
“All the ones with the long fingernails, I told them, you’ve got to cut them because you’re going to break them off. And they were like, ‘OK, no problem.’ I tell them they’re going to throw up and they say, ‘It’s all right.’ And a lot of them play soccer and run track, so they are used to a lot of this stuff. I’m not sure they’re used to this kind of heat, but I’ll tell you what, they did better than I did at tryouts because the heat was killing me.
“The competitor in me is saying I can’t wait for Sept. 12, but the coach in me is saying, I don’t know if I’ve got enough time to get them everything they need to know. But everybody’s in the same boat.”
Laird said she is learning a lot along the way with her players and together they are creating a team that is learning about the game and how to mesh together for a common goal.
“We have eight basketball players, five soccer players, six softball players, and seeing them all come together for this sport is really interesting,” she said. “And they are all bringing different good qualities of their game into our game. That’s been kind of neat to see because many of these kids would never have interacted with each other if flag football had not come up. I really do think the kids are going to have a lot of fun with it.”
Laird admitted she’s having fun, too.
“I’m excited and the girls can’t wait,” she said. “I’m like, we’ve got to practice some first, but if they could play tomorrow they would play tomorrow. I think it’s going to be received really well and the community will be behind us. I really do. I think this sport is going to take off.”
