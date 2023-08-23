DAPHNE FLAG FOOTBALL TEAM POSES FOR PHOTO

DAPHNE FLAG FOOTBALL TEAM POSES FOR PHOTO

 Photo by Tommy Hicks

The pass, a nice spiral covering about 25 yards, was right on target, but it wasn’t caught. The receiver turned and looked for it off the right shoulder and it was placed just off the left shoulder. The reaction of both quarterback and receiver was to smile. The receiver even offered up a shrug, as if to say, “Oh well, maybe next time.”

The play provided a decent amount of information. This is a new team, with, for the most part, a collection of athletes from other sports, learning a new sport. And having fun doing so. While there is certainly competition and intensity in equal measures — one player after practice said “We’re going to whip their butt” concerning a season-opening opponent — there’s also the realization this is all new and the athletes are smack dab in the middle of a learning curve.

Flag Football

(Photo via the Alabama High School Athletic Association)

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.