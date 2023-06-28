Clay Matthews looks like he could suit up and play again right now. But he doesn’t intend to do so. The former outside linebacker at USC and in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers (2009-18) and Los Angeles Rams (2019) was in Point Clear Sunday and Monday as an inductee into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. The ceremony was Sunday at the Grand Hotel, with the Senior Bowl celebrity golf tournament Monday at Lakewood Golf Club.
Matthews was joined by former Titans’ running back Chris Johnson, former Eagles’ running back Brian Westbrook, Ravens’ offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and current Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Prior to taking part in Monday’s tournament, Matthews took a few minutes to talk with Lagniappe.
Q: What’s the most fun you had playing football?
A: That’s a loaded question, but I think if I could narrow it down to one thing I think it is the locker room. That’s cliché to say because everybody says it, but it’s the truth. The fact that you can bring guys from all over, from Miami, Florida, to Oregon to Maine to Southern California and put them together for a common good and put everything else aside, I think it makes it truly an unbelievable sport and an unbelievable environment, the locker room that is.
Q: Where did you have the biggest competition? In your house or in the league?
A: I’ll tell you what, we grew up in a football family. So naturally growing up there was competition. Just having that competitive drive and will every day to show up and compete against one another and then put it out on the line every weekend in front of millions and millions of people watching, it was fun. We had a blast. … I’m being inducted here and we had our time under the sun, so to speak. We had a blast doing so.
Q: What’s it like to be someone who is relatively young, yet you are retired from the profession you chose?
A: It’s obviously different.Most people, their career is just taking off at this point and for us, it’s ending. But I’m really enjoying it. I’ve been playing football since I was 8 years old and I remember after my last year in 2019 and the next season came on, the world keeps on going. I’ve got a young family. We recently relocated. I’m busier than ever raising this family, building a house, just staying busy. For me, I’m really enjoying it. I tell everyone I’m at peace with my career and I think as long as you have that mindset and attitude you can carry on with the next chapter of life.
Q: What is it like to be a spectator of the game and what do you see that you would change, from a spectator’s point of view?
A: I’m a fan of the game so I enjoy watching it now. I know some players say, ‘I don’t watch football’ and ‘I don’t do this and that.’ But I thoroughly enjoy the game and I enjoy watching it. And like everyone else who has come before me, we all have opinions on the game. We talk about the trajectory of the game and where it’s going and with so much emphasis placed on player safety or whatnot. I think there are areas where that’s very beneficial and other areas, such as hitting the quarterback, that kind of takes away from the game. There’s a little bit of buzz and give and take in that regard.
Q: If you were in charge what’s the first thing you would do?
A: If I were the commissioner? I’m not sure there’s much I would need to do right now. I’m sure there would be some little stuff that I would change but for the most part, it’s a well-oiled machine. Everything is running smoothly and owners are making money, right?
Q: How is your golf game?
A: It’s so bad I’m not even golfing here today. … I love watching golf and I enjoy kind of being out here, but I haven’t invested time in golf in about seven years. I’m just going to tag along … and enjoy the company.
