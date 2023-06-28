Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews | Photo is courtesy of www.packers.com.

Clay Matthews looks like he could suit up and play again right now. But he doesn’t intend to do so. The former outside linebacker at USC and in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers (2009-18) and Los Angeles Rams (2019) was in Point Clear Sunday and Monday as an inductee into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. The ceremony was Sunday at the Grand Hotel, with the Senior Bowl celebrity golf tournament Monday at Lakewood Golf Club.

Matthews was joined by former Titans’ running back Chris Johnson, former Eagles’ running back Brian Westbrook, Ravens’ offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and current Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.