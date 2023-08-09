COACH PHIL LAZENBY

BAYSHORE CHRISTIAN HEAD COACH PHIL LAZENBY (CENTER) WITH PLAYERS NATE CROOMS, JACK MALONE (Photo by Tommy Hicks)

When he accepted the task of starting the football program at Bayshore Christian, Phil Lazenby knew there would be obvious challenges. Still, he was surprised to discover the starting point for some of the athletes who have decided to join the program.

“The biggest surprise? The first time I saw one of the kids throw the ball and they grabbed it in the middle of the ball and threw it, with the points [of the ball] going this way,” Lazenby said, noting the player threw the ball oblong instead of with the point of the ball facing forward. “I asked, ‘Where did that come from? I’ve never seen a pass like that.’ [The player said,] ‘I don’t know how to throw the ball, Coach.’ … And kicking off a tee? No clue. It’s just things they have to learn. Right now, sometimes it’s like me playing golf — not good.”

