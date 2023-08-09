When he accepted the task of starting the football program at Bayshore Christian, Phil Lazenby knew there would be obvious challenges. Still, he was surprised to discover the starting point for some of the athletes who have decided to join the program.
“The biggest surprise? The first time I saw one of the kids throw the ball and they grabbed it in the middle of the ball and threw it, with the points [of the ball] going this way,” Lazenby said, noting the player threw the ball oblong instead of with the point of the ball facing forward. “I asked, ‘Where did that come from? I’ve never seen a pass like that.’ [The player said,] ‘I don’t know how to throw the ball, Coach.’ … And kicking off a tee? No clue. It’s just things they have to learn. Right now, sometimes it’s like me playing golf — not good.”
Bayshore Christian officials announced in May they were adding football to their sports program and they had hired Lazenby to get the program off the ground. Also in May was the groundbreaking in Daphne for the construction of a new building for classes in conjunction with the current property in Fairhope. The school’s football stadium will be built on the Daphne site.
This year, Bayshore has two junior varsity games scheduled with the aim of adding at least one more, as well as four middle school games. The plan is to begin varsity football next season.
Lazenby was fired as head coach at Bayside Academy last year after 16 seasons in which he led the team to a 115-72 record and 13 playoff appearances. In 26 years as a head coach, which also includes four seasons at Benjamin Russell in Alexander City, one season at Southside Gadsden and five years at Guntersville, Lazenby has produced a 200-108 record. He led Benjamin Russell to the Class 5A state title game in 200 and the Class 6A title game in 1997.
“We don’t have any experience whatsoever in high school football,” Lazenby said last week at the Baldwin County High School Football Media Days event in Daphne in describing where the program is currently. “But the guys we’ve got though have a great attitude.
“Bayside was a lot like starting a program in a way, but they had equipment and they had played for a few years. It’s just the time it takes, even the language … you have to go through every single thing and make sure they understand what you say and what it means. The technique that you have to teach, they don’t know what technique is. So I will sometimes ask them to focus and say, ‘OK, we’re going to run a toss sweep and we’re going to down block on the linebacker.’ I get, ‘What’s that mean, Coach?’ It’s one of those things where it’s a lot of teaching, but it’s fun. It’s fun.”
Lazenby is also having to do most of the coaching alone. Athletics Director Jeff Hauge, who is also the school’s baseball coach, is helping out, and there are a couple of parents who played college football and are assisting as volunteer coaches. Lazenby explained the athletics budget will include money for three permanent football assistant coaches going forward.
The priority now is convincing students, most of whom have never played football before, to come out for the team and help establish the program.
“I told every one of them I’d get them a hamburger if they’d bring a kid to practice,” Lazenby said. “Every day, just bring one more kid to practice. … This first year, it’s not going to be one of those things where I’m having steam coming out the top of my head if a kid doesn’t come to practice or they are on vacation or whatever. It’s not [currently] like it’s going to be next year. It’s a progression — getting kids out there and everybody going through it and understanding what’s expected.
“… Right now, we’re not worried about who we’re playing or how badly we might play. We’ve got to learn how to get in a game and how to compete in football. Hitting somebody full-speed running is not a normal thing to do. You have to basically learn and teach yourself. … They’ll learn, they’ll all learn. So we don’t care who we play and I don’t care what the score is. I hope we win, but I’m not worried about that right now. Because next year [the 2024 season] we’ll get into region play [as a varsity program].”
The success of other programs at the school — baseball won back-to-back state titles in its first two years of eligibility — indicates there are good athletes on campus, Lazenby said. He just has to teach them football. He said there are approximately 40 players in the football program right now, but he noted that’s not a bad number for a small, Class 1A school.
“I think with these kids like this, I think we’ll be OK. I’ve seen it,” Lazenby said. “I’ve seen these kids have success before. I watched them play baseball a couple of times last year. When you go up there and knock off 7A Fairhope and then you go beat Bayside which was ranked No. 1 in baseball at the time, it just goes to show that these kids have it in them to be successful. … Success breeds success.”
But he’s also aware of what he is facing in building a program from scratch and the hurdles that creates.
“All these kids are looking around with their eyes wide open and asking, ‘What does that mean, Coach?’ We just have to teach them what it means and how to do it,” he said. “Things will work out. I don’t know how good we’ll be, but the job is teaching these kids how to play and how to be successful doing it,” he said.
Jack Malone is a member of the Bayshore baseball team but he’s never played football. He was recruited to the football team by baseball teammate Nate Crooms, but it took some work.
“I’ve never played football before but I know that I’m a pretty big and fast guy, and I thought I could maybe make an impact,” Malone said. “Nate [Crooms] is a huge football guy and he was always saying that if we ever get a team I had to play. I said, ‘One hundred percent, I’m down if we ever get a team.’ But I had to convince my dad to let me play first. That was probably the hardest challenge. Nate helped me out [with that], but [the pitch to his dad was] I’m never going to have the opportunity to play football if I don’t do it right now. The chances of me getting hurt are not huge chances, but that’s the risk you have to take.”
Crooms has been one of Lazenby’s top recruiters for the team. Unlike many of the others currently on the team, he has played football in the past, and he said he’s looking forward to getting the chance to play for Bayshore.
“I don’t think I would have felt my high school experience was complete if we didn’t play football,” said Crooms, who is lining up at quarterback and middle linebacker.
“It will be awesome to come back and watch [a few years after graduating], because this is something we never thought we’d get at a small school. So I think it will be awesome, and you don’t think about it now, but when we look back on it and if we have success in the future, we’ll know that we started it.”
