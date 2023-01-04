I’ve come to grips with the fact I’m the embodiment of the get-off-my-lawn guy. That is if my lawn is surrounded by 50,000 fans, a major college bowl game is taking place outside my window and some selfish players are standing on the sidelines in university-issued sweatsuits giving interviews about why they quit on their teammates during the middle of the journey.
It can’t just be me, right? There have to be other fans who are bothered by players yukking it up on the sidelines after enjoying a bowl trip while their teammates lay it on the line to try to finish the season with a win.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was at the Music City Bowl in Nashville as the Wildcats were humiliated in a 21-0 shutout loss to Iowa. The Wildcats’ defense yielded only one touchdown, but two pick-6 interceptions by the inexperienced backup quarterback took away any chance of a Kentucky win.
UAB star running back DeWayne McBride got a free trip to the Bahamas before abandoning his teammates. McBride had a chance to become the leading rusher in the country this season but decided to stand on the sidelines while his teammates competed for each other.
Notre Dame faced South Carolina in one of the most entertaining games of the bowl season. But it was hard to enjoy the broadcast of the Gator Bowl because star tight end Michael Mayer, who elected to quit on his Notre Dame teammates, was being interviewed on the sidelines while the game was taking place.
South Carolina had its own opt-out issues, with defensive back Cam Smith choosing not to play. But Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has taken a hard line when it comes to players coming and going before the season ends.
Beamer said he was asked by more than one player about the possibility of playing in the bowl game despite having already entered the transfer portal. Beamer was adamant that wasn’t going to happen, saying that you’re either all in or you’re all out.
“With regards to entering the portal and playing [in the bowl game], I don’t let them. Right, wrong, indifferent, that’s just kind of how I feel,” Beamer said. “To me, it feels like it’s one foot in, one foot out. Frankly, we had a couple of players who were on our team who entered the portal and asked me if they could enter the portal and still play in the bowl game, and I told them no. I told them you’re either with us or you’re not. I don’t mean that in a negative way; I wish everyone well. I don’t want people down here thinking about where their next stop is and things like that.”
Alabama’s Nick Saban took a different approach when dealing with players in the transfer portal. Saban said he invited all of Alabama’s departing players to play in the Sugar Bowl, but they all declined. The veteran coach also said the transfer portal had allowed the team to rid itself of some “energy vampires.”
“I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here today, is a great representation of the University of Alabama,” Saban said.
Alabama didn’t have to deal with the opt-out issue. The Sugar Bowl was remarkable in that not a single player for Kansas State or Alabama chose to sit out the game under the guise of preparing to play in the NFL.
The NFL, which spends millions of dollars every year uncovering everything it can about a potential draft pick, has decided players opting out is not a character flaw that will adversely affect their draft status. So, cheating on a third-grade arithmetic test is a reason to ding a draft prospect but quitting during the season is no red flag at all.
That means college players will continue to have the green light to make selfish decisions. Despite that fact, this has been a terrific bowl season.
Congratulations to all the players who elected to finish the journey in style.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide an
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.