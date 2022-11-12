College football

It's College Football Saturday in Mobile.

Two college games are scheduled in the city today, both starting at 4 p.m. and both offering its own brand of interest. At Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, the Gulf Coast Challenge pitting Jackson State against Alabama A&M in a matchup of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams. At Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama campus, the Jaguars will entertain Texas State in a Sun Belt Conference game.

