It's College Football Saturday in Mobile.

Two college games are scheduled in the city today, both starting at 4 p.m. and both offering its own brand of interest. At Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, the Gulf Coast Challenge pitting Jackson State against Alabama A&M in a matchup of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams. At Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama campus, the Jaguars will entertain Texas State in a Sun Belt Conference game.
Jackson State enters the game with a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 SWAC record. A win over Alabama A&M would clinch the SWAC East Division crown for the Tigers, who are led by head coach Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, the team's quarterback. The elder Sanders also arrives in town amidst rumors he may be targeted by Power 5 conference teams for open head coaching vacancies.
A&M has been a team of streaks. The Bulldogs opened the season losing their first four games, then posted three straight victories. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, placing them at 3-6 overall. They are 3-3 in SWAC games.
At South Alabama, the Jaguars are coming off a big, come-from-behind win at Georgia Southern, the first time they have won in Statesboro. The victory, led by running back La'Damian Webb, who rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns, gave the Jags seven wins on the year, the most in school history since becoming a Division I program.
South Alabama carries a 7-2 overall record and 4-1 mark in Sun Belt play. The Jags are in second place in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division. Texas State enters the game with a 3-6 overall mark and 1-4 record in league play. The Bobcats are on a three-game losing skid.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
