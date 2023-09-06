Competing in her first tournament as a Jaguar, Grace Suter finished 7-over par (75-75-73—223) on Monday to finish tied for 23rd at the South Alabama Intercollegiate tournament presented by Hampton by Hilton at Providence Park at Magnolia Grove’s Crossings Course.
Suter closed out the three-day event with a final round, 1-over 73 to climb into the Top 25. Fellow newcomer Icie Cockerham also ended the tournament with a three-round score of 224 to sit one stroke back of Suter and tie for 28th.
As a team, South Alabama finished with a 952 score (320-321-311) which placed the Jags in 10th place. Louisiana-Monroe (863) won the tournament, followed in order by Jacksonville State, Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Little Rock, Troy, Georgia State and Tennessee Tech.
Kendall Maynard of Middle Tennessee took medalist honors with rounds of 69-69-71 for a three-day score of 7-under 209. Aside from Suter and Cockerham, South Alabama’s scores included Laura Burch (82-84-79—245, 29-over) and Cassidy Lambert (88-89-83—260, 44-over). The Jags used just four players in the tournament as Malia Uyeshiro was unavailable due to illness.
This season marked the eighth straight year South Alabama has hosted the USA Intercollegiate. Suter had three birdies in the final round on Monday and finished with five for the tournament. Cockerham led all Jags with nine birdies to end the event at eight over par. This tournament is the lone home tournament this season for the Jags, who return to action in two weeks when they compete in the Leadership and Golf Invitational hosted by Seattle and the University of Washington at Chambers Bay on Sept. 18-19.
JOHNSON, DORNIER WIN
Michael Johnson of Mobile claimed the Regular Division title, while Bart Dornier of Metairie, La., won the Senior Division in the recent Lite Scratch Tour event at Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores. Johnson fashioned a two-day, 36-hole score of 1-over to win by three strokes, while Dornier had the tournament’s best scorecard, posting a 3-under score and winning by five shots.
In the Regular Division, Johnson finished ahead of runner-up Garrett Beasley of Gautier, Miss., at 4-over. Ryan Jones of Pace, Fla., Dennis McLaughlin of Mobile and Chris Collins of Grand Bay all tied for third at 6-over. The rest of the Top 10 included Van Thigpen of Elberta in sixth, followed by Stephen Chiepalich of Theodore in seventh, Seth Foshee of Bridgeport in eighth and Zachary Rose of Mobile and Braxton Gillespie of Grand Bay tying for ninth.
The Senior Division featured Dornier as the winner, with Fairhope’s Scott McDade taking second place, Mobile’s Wayne Gardner finishing third and Mobile’s Fred Clark taking fourth place. Three players — Mobile’s Richard Jeffers, Loxley’s Hamp Andrews and Mobile’s Dana Sutton — tied for fifth place, with Brian Dasinger of Fairhope finishing eighth and Fairhope’s George Walker taking ninth. Spanish Fort’s Danny Spybey and Gulf Shores’ Riley Powell tied for 10th place.
In the Player of the Year race, Johnson leads the Regular Division, followed in order by Conner Elder, Thigpen, Beasley and Logan Rawson. The Senior Player of the Year standings find Spybey in first place, followed by Dornier and Walker, with McDade and Wayne Gardner tied for fourth place.
The tour’s next stop is Sept. 16 at Lakewood Golf Club, with the Tour Championship set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Country Club of Mobile.
