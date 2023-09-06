South Alabama's Grace Cuter / Photo by South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama's Grace Cuter / Photo by South Alabama Athletics

 Bobby McDuffie

Competing in her first tournament as a Jaguar, Grace Suter finished 7-over par (75-75-73—223) on Monday to finish tied for 23rd at the South Alabama Intercollegiate tournament presented by Hampton by Hilton at Providence Park at Magnolia Grove’s Crossings Course.

Suter closed out the three-day event with a final round, 1-over 73 to climb into the Top 25. Fellow newcomer Icie Cockerham also ended the tournament with a three-round score of 224 to sit one stroke back of Suter and tie for 28th. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

