Running back Kentrel Bullock, who spent the past three seasons at Ole Miss, and Memphis running back Javon Ivory are joining the South Alabama football team. Bullock spent most of his time at Ole Miss on special teams on kickoff and punt coverage. He had 19 total carries for 89 yards with the Rebels. A 5-foot-10, 210-pounder, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The Columbia, Miss., native was a three-star prospect out of high school, even earning a four-star ranking by 247Sports. He rushed for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns his senior year and was ranked by one service as the sixth-best running back in the state his senior season. In his four-year career at Columbia, Bullock rushed for 4,386 yards and 60 touchdowns.
Ivory spent the past three seasons at Memphis. He is a 6-1, 200-pounder who played his prep career at nearby Clarke County High School. Last season with Memphis he had 46 catches for 586 yards and two touchdowns. In his three seasons with Memphis, he produced 98 catches for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns. He has enrolled at South Alabama for the spring semester and will take part in spring practice. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Bullock is the third SEC transfer joining the South Alabama program in this year’s class. He joins Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys and South Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Davis. Buys, a 6-4, 300-pounder from Vicksburg, Miss., has two years of eligibility remaining. Davis, a 6-5, 300-pounder from Fairburn, Ga., also has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
WOMMACK ON AFCA COMMITTEE
South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack was recently selected as the Sun Belt Conference representative on the American Football Coaches Association Board of Trustees. This is Wommack’s first time serving on the board. The AFCA Board of Trustees is charged with formulating association policy and providing direction for the AFCA.
WAYNE INVITED TO NFL COMBINE
Former South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne, who will participate in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl along with teammate Darrell Luter Jr., a defensive back, has been invited to take part in this year’s NFL Combine. Last season he caught 53 passes for 816 yards and a team-best nine touchdowns. He averaged 12.55 yards per catch. For his South Alabama career, Wayne, the nephew of former NFL great Reggie Wayne, has 152 catches for 1,979 yards and 13 touchdowns.
JAGS RANKED NO. 28
In his ranking of the Top 30 teams in the country following the end of the season, 247Sports’ national college football reporter Brandon Marcello ranked South Alabama No. 28 in the country. The Jags posted a 10-3 record last season, their best record by far as a Football Bowl Subdivision team, including an invitation to play in the New Orleans Bowl. The Jags also finished 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, sharing the West Division crown with Troy. Troy, which was 12-2 on the year and won the league title, was ranked No. 19 in the poll. Marcello’s Top 10, in order, are Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State, Washington, Tulane and Utah. South Alabama opens next season at Tulane on Sept. 2.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.