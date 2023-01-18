Hancock Whitney Stadium
Scott Donaldson/courtesy of the University of South Alabama

Running back Kentrel Bullock, who spent the past three seasons at Ole Miss, and Memphis running back Javon Ivory are joining the South Alabama football team. Bullock spent most of his time at Ole Miss on special teams on kickoff and punt coverage. He had 19 total carries for 89 yards with the Rebels. A 5-foot-10, 210-pounder, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Columbia, Miss., native was a three-star prospect out of high school, even earning a four-star ranking by 247Sports. He rushed for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns his senior year and was ranked by one service as the sixth-best running back in the state his senior season. In his four-year career at Columbia, Bullock rushed for 4,386 yards and 60 touchdowns.

