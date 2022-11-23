Recently, South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark announced the addition of six signees for the Jaguars’ 2023-24 signing class. The list includes three local players — Fairhope pitcher Ryley Harrison, Baker infielder Emily Mizelle and Mobile Christian catcher Molly Pitts. Also signing with the Jags were Olivia Branstetter (Liberty, Mo.), Caitlyn Gavin (Jay, Fla.) and Cadence Williams. The group will join the Jags’ roster next fall in anticipation of the 2024 season.
Here's a quick look at the local signees:
Ryley Harrison
“Ryley is one of the best overall players coming out of our state in the 2023 class,” Clark said. “As a right-handed pitcher, she possesses a great combination of power and spin, which results in a ton of swing-and-misses. She will make an immediate impact on our bullpen as she continues to develop strength and gain experience. Ryley hits as well and has the ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field. Her character, grit and work ethic are going to make her a very special player at South Alabama.”
Harrison is a five-year letter-winner for the Pirates who has excelled both at the plate and in the circle. Over her past three seasons, Harrison holds a 0.96 earned run average and has struck out 345 batters in 175 innings of work, while compiling a 29-5 record. She has recorded 26 complete games in 36 starts, while also compiling 18 shutouts, five no-hitters and a pair of perfect games while holding opponents to a .132 batting average. At the plate, Harrison has batted .427 in 95 games, while recording 100 hits — 18 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs — 64 runs scored and 104 RBI.
Harrison earned Class 7A second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) and helped guide Fairhope to a runner-up finish.
Emily Mizelle
“Emily has tremendous power and drives the ball with authority,” Clark said. “She has already put up some incredible prep numbers and will only continue to grow and develop. I foresee her being a clutch RPI producer and will anchor a spot in the middle of our order. Defensively, she has the tools and athleticism to play multiple positions at a high level. She is a great fit for our program, and I am excited to see her growth over her four years at South.”
Mizelle is a three-time Coastal High School Terrific 20 team selection. As a junior, she hit .483 with a 1.621 OPS and recorded 69 hits, 13 doubles, five triples and a school-record 21 home runs. She also drove in 68 runs and 26 stolen bases in 29 attempts, while being named Lagniappe Player of the Year. Like Harrison, Mizelle competed for the South team in July at the 26th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game and earned Class 7A first-team all-state honors from ASWA.
During the 2021 season, Mizelle earned Class 7A second-team all-state honors from ASWA. She batted .421 with 13 home runs, 43 runs, 14 doubles, 14 steals and a 1.349 OPS.
Molly Pitts
“Molly is a tough, gritty player who loves being on the softball field,” Clark said. “She will add depth and toughness to our catching core. She receives the ball well, keeps the ball in front and understands and manages the game. Offensively, she works gap to gap and can drive the ball. Her love for the game, work ethic and overall competitive mindset make her a great addition to our program and I am excited to see her grow and develop once she gets in our system.”
One of four signees from the Gulf Coast region and the second from Mobile, Pitts is a four-time all-county selection and was named to the Lagniappe all-area team last season. The Mobile Christian standout posted a .378 batting average as a junior, recording 48 hits, two of which were home runs, and drove in 42. Behind the plate, Pitts did not commit an error in 237 innings of work, while also throwing out five baserunners.
She helped the Leopards advance to the 2022 3A state championship game of the Final 8 of the AHSAA state playoffs, where they finished as state runner-up and posted a 46-6 record on the year. She was also named the Beef O’ Brady’s Player of the Week during the season. During the 2021 season, Pitts had 28 hits and 30 RBI, while she caught 186 innings and threw out eight base runners attempting to steal.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
