Starting Line Up Sports
depositphotos

Recently, South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark announced the addition of six signees for the Jaguars’ 2023-24 signing class. The list includes three local players — Fairhope pitcher Ryley Harrison, Baker infielder Emily Mizelle and Mobile Christian catcher Molly Pitts. Also signing with the Jags were Olivia Branstetter (Liberty, Mo.), Caitlyn Gavin (Jay, Fla.) and Cadence Williams. The group will join the Jags’ roster next fall in anticipation of the 2024 season.

Here's a quick look at the local signees:

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.