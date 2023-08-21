South Alabama announced on Monday the start times for its home games at Hancock Whitney Stadium that previously had not been set. That gives the Jaguars kickoff times for all six home games, with start times for three of their six road games also already slated.
Five of South Alabama’s home games will begin at 4 p.m., the only exception being the Tuesday, Oct. 17 game against Southern Miss that will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised nationally by ESPN2. The five remaining games include Sept. 9 against Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 23 against Central Michigan, Oct. 28 against Louisiana, Nov. 11 against Arkansas State and Nov. 18 against Marshall. Southern Miss, Louisiana, Arkansas State and Marshall are Sun Belt Conference games.
As for road games already set, the Jags will play Tulane at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 in New Orleans and have a 6 p.m. kickoff set at Oklahoma State on Sept. 16. The Jags’ annual “Battle for the Belt” rivalry game against Troy on Thursday, Nov. 2 will start at 6:30 p.m. at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.
Only three of South Alabama’s regular season games are currently without a start time, each one a Sun Belt Conference game — Sept. 30 at James Madison, Oct. 7 at Louisiana-Monroe and Nov. 25 at Texas State.
