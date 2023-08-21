South Alabama football

South Alabama announced on Monday the start times for its home games at Hancock Whitney Stadium that previously had not been set. That gives the Jaguars kickoff times for all six home games, with start times for three of their six road games also already slated.

Five of South Alabama’s home games will begin at 4 p.m., the only exception being the Tuesday, Oct. 17 game against Southern Miss that will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised nationally by ESPN2. The five remaining games include Sept. 9 against Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 23 against Central Michigan, Oct. 28 against Louisiana, Nov. 11 against Arkansas State and Nov. 18 against Marshall. Southern Miss, Louisiana, Arkansas State and Marshall are Sun Belt Conference games.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

