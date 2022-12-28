Cole Blaylock 4

UMS-WRIGHT RB Cole Blaylock

 BY MIKE KITTRELL

Before making final preparations for Wednesday night’s New Orleans Bowl, South Alabama’s coaching staff was working the phones checking with recruits during the morning hours to secure signatures on grants-in-aid on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.

The work during the morning hours took place before the team left for a walk-through practice for Wednesday night’s kickoff against Western Kentucky and saw the Jaguars sign 12 players as members of the Class of 2023.The Jags lost the bowl game, 44-23.

