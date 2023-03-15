While many of his teammates and classmates spent spring break at the beach, returning home or just enjoying the time away from classes, South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley spent the break a little differently.
“Throwing the football,” he said, noting he did manage to take a couple of breaks and head to the beach with his dog to relax, but for the most part, he could be found at QB Country preparing for the Jaguars’ spring practice, which begins Friday.
“It’s that time of year, it’s spring, we’re back playing ball,” he said this week. “It’s like Christmas to me, so I get a little anxious, a little excited on Day 1. Guys are excited, they’re hungry, they’re ready to go. After last year and the way we [finished] against Western Kentucky [loss in New Orleans Bowl], guys are itching to get back on that field and grow as a unit and see where we can take this thing.”
Bradley, who transferred to South Alabama after starting his career at Toledo, had a record-setting first year with the Jags, breaking the school mark for passing yards in a season (3,343), single-game passing yards (420 against Louisiana-Monroe) and touchdowns in a season (28, which is also the career mark).
The Jags enjoyed their best season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member, posting a 10-3 overall record, as well as their best Sun Belt Conference record at 7-1, which was the best in the West Division along with Troy. More than 20 players with starting experience return from that team for the 2023 season.
“It’s going to be exciting getting back out,” Bradley said. “Watching tape from last year and looking at the things we could have done better and the things that went really well for us, it’s just an exciting time of year just to get back into football and get our feet wet again, throw the football around, get better at what we need to and just get back out there with the guys.”
Bradley, who stands 6-foot-3 and has added 15 pounds during the offseason, putting him at 228 heading into spring drills, said the experience of last season has only served to push him and his teammates for more in the upcoming season.
“I think there’s a lot of good in a season and a lot of bad in a season, but you look at it in whole, and I think that we can really do something with this team in a special way that can create a landmark with the 2023-24 season,” he said. “I think that’s all we have our eyes set on. I think we can grow from what we’ve learned and we’re going to take that into the 2023 season but we’re going to add a lot of new parts. We’re excited and ready to get started.”
The Jags are scheduled to practice on Friday and Saturday of this week, then return on March 20. Scrimmages are set March 31 and April 7, with the annual spring game set for Saturday, April 15.
In preparation, Bradley said he has been working at QB Country with its founder David Morris as well as South Alabama offensive coordinator Major Applewhite in an effort to improve his game.
“We’ve got a list, me and Coach Applewhite and David Morris at QB Country,” Bradley said of the areas in which he is looking to show improvement. “But maintaining a small base, being more compact, how we can make more throws easier, make them look easier, just growing in the game of football. This game, it grows every year and you’ve got to grow with it. So mentally just continue to grow with the game and continue to learn football. … Things that we look back on this year, how can I make this offense better from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint?”
The comfort zone of being in Applewhite’s offensive system and with the South Alabama program for a year are factors in Bradley’s growth as well, he said.
“At the start of the year [last year] you try to figure out what type of coach Coach Applewhite is in certain scenarios,” he said. “But over the past year, I think we’ve grown so much together I kind of almost understand what he’s going to call next and what’s up scenario-wise and what he’s thinking. That aspect of the game has grown tremendously, kind of knowing what he wants to do based off formations. It’s almost like I can take some of the words out of his mouth.”
Returning to the quarterback room this season is backup Desmond Trotter, who tested the transfer portal waters but decided to stay with the Jags.
“He does so much for me, and I don’t think he really understands it or realizes it, but he makes me a better quarterback each and every day just in how he works and his gameplay,” Bradley said. “It’s exciting to have him back. I see him as truly one of my best friends in the world. … He’s an unbelievable leader and an unbelievable person.”
For Bradley, 2023 will be his last college season
“I just want to enjoy it,” he said. “There’s such great people here. I get up every morning and I’m so blessed. I never take a day for granted coming into this building and being with the people who have truly probably made me the happiest I’ve ever been. With the stuff that happened in Toledo, to be here, it’s an unbelievable feeling. So whatever happens ahead for me that’s God’s plan, I’m not too worried about it. I’m going to go to work every day, I’m going to bring guys along, I’m going to build relationships with guys. This last year I’m going to go at it with a full head of steam, no regrets kind of deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.