When South Alabama lined up for the opening kickoff of the first game of the season at Tulane there was just one player on the team’s injury list — offensive lineman Ed Smith, who suffered a knee injury, has had surgery and will miss the entire season. That was it. At the time.
After two games, the injury list has grown and likely will include one other player who will miss the remainder of the season — running back Braylon McReynolds.
The sophomore, who was also a key member of the Jaguars’ special teams returning kicks, suffered an injury in the Tulane game and head coach Kane Wommack announced at his press conference on Monday of this week, after McReynolds did not dress for last Saturday’s home game against Southeastern Louisiana, it is doubtful McReynolds will return this season.
“Braylon McReynolds will be out for the foreseeable future, possibly the season,” Wommack said. “We’ll see what postseason implications look like. He’s got a broken clavicle that we went ahead and had surgery this past week, got that fixed. The surgery was successful, things went well, so we’re looking forward to him having a good recovery.”
There’s more. Wide receiver Devin Voisin, perhaps quarterback Carter Bradley’s favorite target, was injured against Southeastern Louisiana and his availability beyond this week’s game at Oklahoma State, in which he is not expected to play, is unknown. He is believed to have suffered a knee injury when he was tackled following a catch in the third quarter last week.
“We’ll have some answers later in the week, where he is and what things look like for him moving forward,” Wommack said. “But I would say questionable, but probably doubtful, for this week’s game.”
Others who have suffered injuries or are recovering from past surgeries include running back La’Damian Webb, defensive back Jalen Jordan and safety Keith Gallmon. Webb played sparingly against Southeastern Louisiana, though when he was in the game he had a big impact, carrying the ball seven times for 81 yards and two touchdowns on runs of two and 13 yards. His involvement in the game is expected to increase as he moves closer to being fully healthy. Gallmon and Jordan, according to Wommack, are expected to be available this week against Oklahoma State. Gallmon played early against Southeastern Louisiana but was taken out of the lineup because of an injury. Jordan, who injured his foot against Tulane, did not play last week.
At running back, Ole Miss transfer Kentrel Bullock has taken on an increased role and with McReynolds out will continue to do so, as will returner Marco Lee and newcomer PJ Martin. Running back is one of the deepest positions on the Jags’ roster this season. At wide receiver, with Voisin out, look for Memphis transfer Javon Ivory to receive more playing time, perhaps taking Voisin’s spot in the starting lineup along with wide receivers Caullin Lacy and Jamaal Pritchett. Jay’Juan Townsend’s role is also likely to increase with Voisin unavailable and Wommack mentioned the possibility of incoming freshman Anthony Eager, the former McGill-Toolen standout, having an increased role.
Bracing for Cowboys: Wommack said Oklahoma State presents a strong challenge for the Jags. The Cowboys enter the game with a 2-0 record, having defeated Central Arkansas and Arizona State. Oklahoma State owns a 2-0 record against South Alabama, the last win coming in the 2018 season.
“Long, athletic, run really hard to the ball on defense, play really hard,” Wommack said when asked what he sees from the Cowboys on film. “… They populate hats to the ball very quickly in the run game. I thought they did a nice job in some situational downs — third and one, fourth and one, getting off the field and getting some stops in the run game. … From an offensive standpoint, they do a really good job of working the perimeter, both in the perimeter RPO [run-pass option] game and in intermediate throws out in space. … They utilize tempo well. It’s various in how they do it. They don’t go fast the whole game and they have done a good job [thus far] late in games in establishing the run.”
