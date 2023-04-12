South Alabama’s spring football practice comes to an end Saturday with the playing of the annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. While the game represents a sneak preview of sorts for fans for the upcoming season, it will also be a continuation for some players to grab the attention of the Jaguars’ coaching staff before heading into off-season summer workout programs.
The Jags are coming off a 10-3 season and a New Orleans Bowl appearance last year, the program’s best record since moving up to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) play. The 7-1 record in Sun Belt Conference (SBC) play is also the best in the program’s history and tied the Jags with Troy for the best record in the league’s West Division.
Those attending Saturday’s game will see a lot of familiar faces as the Jags are returning several starters and other contributors from last year’s record-setting team. But there will also be some new faces and several players who aren’t participating because of injuries or rehabilitation/recovery from postseason surgeries.
Head coach Kane Wommack, following last Friday’s second spring scrimmage, said he was pleased with the work he has seen from his team in the first few weeks of drills and noted he wants to see continued progress from the Jags in this final week of practice sessions. The Jags were slated to practice Monday and Wednesday this week prior to the spring game.
“I’m pretty pleased with where we are right now,” Wommack said. “I think we’ve got a number of guys who understand what to do at a high level. We’ve got some talented weapons offensively. There’s a lot of people who can get the ball and create explosive plays. Carter [Bradley] is doing some good things in the operation of what he’s doing and the O-line, I have really been pleased in the things they are doing from that perspective.
“Defensively, I think we’re playing with a little bit more aggression, a little more swagger. You think about some of the games we lost a year ago, creating that momentum on the sideline is a really important piece of what you do defensively and how you execute and respond coming out of the gate and then responding to the adversity will help us.”
Although there are some players expected to make key contributions this season missing, Wommack said that has created an opportunity for more work for younger players and newcomers looking to gain playing time and be contributors going forward.
“We’ve got a number of guys out right now, particularly on defense, this spring,” he said. “But we’ve done a really good job of finding ways to get them involved whether it be during what we call a ‘teach period’ during practice or pre-practice or some individual [areas].”
Returning starters such as quarterback Carter Bradley, wide receivers Caullin Lacy and Devin Voisin, Reggie Smith and others along the offensive line have produced solid spring work as expected. On defense, several players including linebackers James Miller and Quentin Wilfawn have missed or been limited in spring drills, but that has opened the door for players such as Blayne Myrick of Fairhope and Khalil Jacobs. Safety Keith Gallmon is back after missing all of last season recovering from surgery. And the special teams unit returns intact, with punter Jack Brooks and placekicker Diego Guajardo.
There is a lot, Wommack said, he likes about this team, especially the energy it has brought to spring drills and its willingness to work to get better.
“I think they love to compete against each other,” he said following Friday’s scrimmage. “I think some of it is when you get in these simulations of game day it elevates the urgency of everybody around. I think we saw some of that and I think the other piece of it is you’re always going against each other, so if you don’t bring your own energy or your own juice then you’re going to have a pretty stale practice or scrimmage, and I thought our guys did a really good job of that today.
“We talk about the swagger, the energy that you have to play with, creating your own momentum from the sideline when somebody makes a play. That’s been a point of emphasis and you’re certainly seeing that.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
