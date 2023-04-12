BB2_Stadiums

 By Lagniappe

South Alabama’s spring football practice comes to an end Saturday with the playing of the annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. While the game represents a sneak preview of sorts for fans for the upcoming season, it will also be a continuation for some players to grab the attention of the Jaguars’ coaching staff before heading into off-season summer workout programs.

The Jags are coming off a 10-3 season and a New Orleans Bowl appearance last year, the program’s best record since moving up to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) play. The 7-1 record in Sun Belt Conference (SBC) play is also the best in the program’s history and tied the Jags with Troy for the best record in the league’s West Division.

