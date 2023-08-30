There are plenty of reasons the expectation level for South Alabama’s football team heading into this season has reached an all-time high. First is the talent level, which is the best in the program’s history, and that is based on experience, which includes as many as 20 starters returning (counting injured former starters Keith Gallmon and Quentin Wilfawn). The Jaguars are coming off a 10-3 season, the team’s best record since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) ranks.
The depth of the roster is also the best in the program’s history, made stronger by the addition of players from the transfer portal, including running back Kentrel Bullock (Ole Miss), wide receiver Javon Ivory (Memphis), defensive back Reggie Neely (East Mississippi C.C.) and offensive lineman Reed Buys (Mississippi State), each of which is expected to play in a reserve role to start the season.
Perhaps the most important intangible associated with this year’s Jags’ team is confidence, a trait picked up from the 10-win season, all the experienced players returning and the fact most of the players on the roster now have two seasons of experience in the system run by head coach Kane Wommack and his staff.
CONCERNS
These are limited and that speaks to the progress of the program that the two areas of greatest concern last year — the offensive line and running backs corps — have dramatically improved. In fact, the running back position is one of the deepest positions on the team this season. If there is an area of concern it would be at punter where four-year starter Jack Brooks of Australia decided not to return for his final year of eligibility. As such, the job will likely go to Jack Martin, but with Finland’s Aleksi Pulkkinen and David Delgado in the mix.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Look for Bullock at running back and Ivory at wide receiver to help in a big way, but also keep an eye on wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett, a former walk-on, who earned a scholarship and a starting spot. Defensively there are several players, including Wilfawn at his new husky (outside linebacker) position and Marquise “Cuddie” Robinson in the secondary.
BIG GAME
There are two or three that would fit this bill but the season-opener at Tulane edges the others. A win against Top 25-ranked Tulane could be the kind of jump-start that triggers a big season for the Jags, who will travel to Oklahoma State two weeks later.
SCHEDULE
This season’s schedule will be more difficult than last year’s for a few reasons. Four teams on the Jags’ schedule have received preseason Top 25 votes or are ranked in a preseason Top 25 poll. South Alabama plays each of those teams — Tulane, Oklahoma State, James Madison and Troy — on the road. Also, the Jags traded Sun Belt opponents Georgia Southern and Old Dominion (a combined 9-16 last year) for James Madison and Marshall (a combined 17-7 last year).
LOCAL PLAYERS
The Jags’ roster is filled with players from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area. The list includes S Keith Gallmon (Mobile Christian), RB Braylon McReynolds (McGill-Toolen), WR Caullin Lacy (Faith Academy), TE DJ Thomas-Jones (Saraland), WR Anthony Eager (McGill-Toolen), DL Jamall Hickbottom (Williamson), S Christopher Wallace (MGM), S Cole Blaylock (UMS-Wright), WR Keyshawn Woodyard (UMS), WR Cash Turner (Orange Beach), WR Stacey Boykins Jr. (Daphne), LB Blayne Myrick (Fairhope), CB Alex Shamburger (McGill-Toolen), RB Dorian Smith (Faith Academy), PK Diego Guajardo (Daphne), OL Jayson Jarrell (Fairhope), OL Julius Kidd (Davidson), OL Daniel Foster-Allen (St. Paul’s), OL Lucas Taylor (St. Paul’s), TE Trent Thomas (Cottage Hill Christian), WR Oakley Coleman (McGill-Toolen), P Jack Martin (McGill-Toolen), WR Chris Holifield (LeFlore), DL Carlos Johnson (Spanish Fort), LS Baxter Turner (Saraland) and OLB Eli Webb (Fairhope).
