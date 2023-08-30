SOUTH ALABAMA WR CAULLIN LACY

SOUTH ALABAMA WR CAULLIN LACY (Photo by Scott Donaldson, courtesy of South Alabama Athletics)

There are plenty of reasons the expectation level for South Alabama’s football team heading into this season has reached an all-time high. First is the talent level, which is the best in the program’s history, and that is based on experience, which includes as many as 20 starters returning (counting injured former starters Keith Gallmon and Quentin Wilfawn). The Jaguars are coming off a 10-3 season, the team’s best record since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) ranks.

The depth of the roster is also the best in the program’s history, made stronger by the addition of players from the transfer portal, including running back Kentrel Bullock (Ole Miss), wide receiver Javon Ivory (Memphis), defensive back Reggie Neely (East Mississippi C.C.) and offensive lineman Reed Buys (Mississippi State), each of which is expected to play in a reserve role to start the season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.