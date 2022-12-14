Thunderstorms likely. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Of all the accomplishments of the 2022 South Alabama football team — and there are several, not the least of which is the most successful season in school history as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member — earning a bowl invitation ranks pretty high.
The team that posted a 10-2 overall record — the Jaguars gained bowl eligibility with a 31-3 win at Arkansas State on Oct. 29, the first of five consecutive wins to end the regular season — received a call from New Orleans Bowl officials inviting them to the Crescent City to play Conference USA member Western Kentucky. The invitation was quickly and enthusiastically accepted.
The teams will meet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Caesars Superdome. It is the only bowl game being played that day. ESPN will televise the game against the Hilltoppers, who enter with an 8-5 record — they played 13 games in the regular season as one was a trip to Hawaii, requiring them to win seven games to become bowl eligible.
As the coaching staff and players returned to the practice field to prepare for the matchup, which will be only the second time the two teams have met on the football field (South Alabama beat the Hilltoppers 31-24 in 2013 in Mobile), the Jags are ready to get started and end a bowl game drought. They have appeared in only two previous bowl games — the 2014 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, losing to Bowling Green 33-28, and the 2016 Arizona Bowl, losing to Air Force 45-21 after leading 14-3 in the first quarter.
“We are very excited to play in the New Orleans Bowl,” head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “You see the reward of a bowl game and the practice reps that we’re getting with young players right now and the opportunity for them to compete. There’s a lot of momentum that’s carried from bowl preparation into spring football for a number of players on our team, but we also have a lot of young, talented players that are getting extra reps and it’s great to see that.
“Our players are excited to play in this bowl game. This is a bowl that comes with a lot of great notoriety, a lot of exposure because it is a prime-time game and the only game of the day. It’s certainly one that our fans will be able to show up for and regionally, it will give us a lot of exposure in recruiting. Those are really great things for us to point towards.”
From a players’ perspective, quarterback Carter Bradley noted, “It’s exciting. You have to enjoy the moment, but it’s a business trip. I don’t plan on going down there and losing. We’re going to go at this thing hard and heavy, but we’re going to enjoy it too. It’s exciting for this university and the guys around us, so we’re going to have a fun time, but it’s a business trip.”
The matchup features teams that can score as well as hold their own on defense. Western Kentucky is ranked No. 2 in FBS in passing offense (339.2 yards per game), No. 18 in scoring offense (35.8 points) and No. 10 in total offense (483.5 yards a game). South Alabama is No. 4 in rushing defense (87.8 yards a game), No. 11 in total defense (302.8 yards a game) and tied for No. 14 in scoring defense (19.42 points).
For South Alabama, the game is an opportunity to add another victory to this season’s total and head into the offseason with strong momentum. As mentioned by Wommack, earning a spot in the New Orleans Bowl aids the program’s recruiting efforts too. And this year’s team can pick up another milestone for the program — first bowl victory.
“It’s a great feeling,” South Alabama defensive back Jaden Voisin said. “I have a lot of friends who play college football, and they’re at home right now. Just knowing that we’re still practicing and getting to do something a lot of people don’t get to do is rewarding.”
Wide receiver Jalen Wayne, who is headed for the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February and will be playing his final game as a South Alabama Jaguar, said he and his teammates are happy to get the chance to play another game together.
“Coach Kane is definitely into it and wants us to get the win,” he said. “We as a team also want to win so we can keep the standard and have the trajectory of the program still headed upwards. I don’t want to leave on a loss, personally.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
