USA Football vs Old Dominion

South Alabama Football vs ODU, Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

Of all the accomplishments of the 2022 South Alabama football team — and there are several, not the least of which is the most successful season in school history as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member — earning a bowl invitation ranks pretty high.

The team that posted a 10-2 overall record — the Jaguars gained bowl eligibility with a 31-3 win at Arkansas State on Oct. 29, the first of five consecutive wins to end the regular season — received a call from New Orleans Bowl officials inviting them to the Crescent City to play Conference USA member Western Kentucky. The invitation was quickly and enthusiastically accepted.

