From the first day he stepped on a football field to today, Keith Gallmon has contributed to his football team, from Pee Wee leagues to South Alabama.
So when he was forced to miss all of last season following surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered in a scrimmage during a preseason practice, it was a strange new world for the former Mobile Christian standout.
He was forced to stand on the sidelines and watch as his teammates posted a 10-3 season, the best in school history as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, and earn a New Orleans Bowl berth.
So when the Jaguars started spring practice last Friday, it would be a difficult task to find anyone happier to be on the field than Gallmon.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said following last Saturday’s practice. “It’s just great to be out here flying around and being with these guys again and seeing how much they have developed while I was away. It’s different being out there on the field than watching it.”
And perhaps no one was happier to see Gallmon back on the field participating than South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack.
“I’d be hard-pressed to think of a guy I enjoy coaching more than I do Keith Gallmon,” Wommack said. “What a great young man. He’s a great teammate, he loves the city of Mobile, he loves the University of South Alabama and he’s a playmaker. And frankly, when you lose a guy like that you’re going to lose some production, and I would have loved to have seen the impact that Keith Gallmon had on the 2022 season.
“The only thing that’s better than that is the impact he’ll have on the 2023 season. I’m excited to see what he will do and I’m excited to get him back out here, and I know for him, he’s getting his last run in his senior year and the opportunities that will come from that. I couldn’t be happier for Keith Gallmon to be out here today.”
Gallmon was slotted to be the Jags’ starting safety last season, just as he had been the three previous seasons. He is one of the few players in the program’s young history who played a significant role as a true freshman, but then again, Gallmon is used to being a big contributor. Having to watch instead of play last season may add to what he brings to the team this season, Wommack suggested.
“Keith has played everywhere he’s ever been for as long as he’s been there,” he said. “He came in here and played immediately. He’s always had an impact. So I think when you step away from that for a little bit you understand, where can I serve this team in a different role? Maybe that will help him in a coaching career one day. Maybe it just helps him be a better leader and a better teammate.
“We talk about genuine consideration for others in this program and when you step away and see things from a different lens sometimes it changes the way you operate when you go back into the other role. I hope that some of those things that I saw from him in this past year in terms of a servant leadership role will continue to move forward.”
Gallmon was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2021 and a third-team pick in 2020. He was tabbed as a first-team preseason pick last year before suffering the injury. In 2021 he led the Jags in total tackles with 59. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder also had one interception, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble that season. His experience and talent adds to the depth the Jags currently have at the safety positions.
“I think I learned a lot about my teammates, the young guys that had to step up because we had older guys leave,” Gallmon said of his experiences watching last year’s team. “Jaden Voisin, Jalen Jordan, Yam Banks all came along, everybody who came along on defense. All our linebackers flying around. I think I learned a lot about my teammates and how good we can be.
“It was hard every day. I can’t lie about it. But being around them, they kept my spirits up as much as they could every day being around them at practice, and they allowed me to communicate and they asked me questions whenever they needed to and that kept me involved. That helped me keep my spirits up and make it through the year.”
Gallmon, who was a two-time All-State selection at Mobile Christian where he made 78 tackles and had five interceptions his senior year, said he believes the time off the field could actually be beneficial in some ways as he makes his return.
“Just being away from the game for a whole year, it was kind of different,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve been away from football, not playing, for that long a time, since I was probably five years old. It was huge. I was able to take a step back and get a perspective from the outside and then come back in and go to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.