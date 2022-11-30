MEN
Jags go 2-1 in tourney
South Alabama, 3-4 on the year, earned a 2-1 record in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic tournament in Savannah, Ga., over the weekend. The Jaguars defeated Evansville 78-67, lost to Towson 62-60, then defeated Robert Morris 84-70. Against Robert Morris, Isaiah Moore scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists. For the three games, he averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 4.0 assists and was named to the all-tournament team. Kevin Samuel had 23 points and 12 rebounds against Morris, with Greg Parham II adding 14 points and Judah Brown scoring 10 points. They play at FAU on Wednesday and at UAB on Sunday.
UMobile is 3-3
The University of Mobile is 3-3 on the season and its most recent outing was a 103-52 exhibition loss at Southern Miss. DaMariee Jones had 12 points and seven rebounds in the outing, with Ezra McKenna adding seven points.
Badgers drop two
A layup at the buzzer handed Spring Hill College a 72-70 loss to Albany State in the Badgers’ first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) of the year. They also lost a recent 87-84 decision at Auburn-Montgomery. Against Albany, the 2-3 Badgers were led by Beril Kabamba who had 31 points and 11 rebounds, with Tana Kopa adding 21 points and five boards and Bo Barber scoring 10 points and grabbing three rebounds. The Badgers play at Morehouse on Thursday and at Clark Atlanta on Saturday.
Bishop State tops Lawson St.
Bishop State recently defeated Lawson State in a 76-66 game at home. Bishop was led by Treyvon Broadhead, who offered 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He was aided by Forte Prater, who added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists to the cause. Dylan McLean had 11 points and five rebounds, with Darrion Salery scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots. Bishop plays at Calhoun Community College on Saturday.
WOMEN
South Alabama gets win
South Alabama, 2-4 on the season, lost a home game to Southeastern Louisiana 64-40, but returned last Sunday with a 62-52 victory over Florida A&M. Against A&M, Tristen Washington came off the bench to lead the Jaguars. She scored 18 points. Kristen Anderson, who also was not a starter in the game, added 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals. Maggie Robinson added 11 points and six rebounds. The Jags will play at Mercer on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Spring Hill now 1-5
In recent games, the Spring Hill Badgers lost a pair of games, dropping their season record to 1-5. The losses include a 75-64 decision at West Alabama and a home loss to Albany State, 74-57, in the Badgers’ first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) game of the year. In the loss to Albany State, Yolanda Nelson was the leading scorer with 19 points. She also added five rebounds. Madison Dowling added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds as well as three steals. Samantha Hardison scored nine points. Spring Hill plays at Clark Atlanta on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Rams lose at Xavier
The University of Mobile Rams dropped a close, two-point game at Xavier of New Orleans last week, falling 63-61 in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play. The loss dropped UMobile to 2-7 on the season overall and 0-1 in SSAC games. Against Xavier, Carlee Wyatt produced 16 points and two rebounds for the Rams. Alesha Temple added 11 points and 12 rebounds as well as two steals. Fatoumata Sonko scored 11 points and Cosette Balmy had eight points and 11 rebounds. UMobile will play at home against Loyola in an SSAC game on Saturday at noon.
Bishop State on hold
The past two scheduled games for Bishop State Community College have been postponed and it has been several days since the team’s latest outing. In that game, Bishop State defeated Delgado Community College 92-78 on the road. Kristin Brown had a huge game for Bishop, scoring 39 points, grabbing six rebounds and collecting eight steals. Vanessa Samuel had 20 points and five assists, while Sydney Beasley had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jamirica Roberson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bishop is scheduled to play Saturday at Calhoun Community College at noon.
