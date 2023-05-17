The South Alabama baseball team will close out the regular season this week with four games in five days. The Jaguars have lost six straight games, including a three-game sweep at Stanky Field by No. 8-ranked Coastal Carolina over the weekend, and are now 23-27 overall and 11-16 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags play at Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday then host Arkansas State in Sun Belt games Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).
To make the field for the Sun Belt tournament, the Jags need to sweep Arkansas State and then get some help from other games in the league.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.