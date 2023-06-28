Last weekend and even into this week have proved to be quite a few days for the recruiting efforts of Kane Wommack and his staff with the South Alabama football program.
The Jaguars, who posted a 10-3 record last season and received an invitation to the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, received a good jumpstart on producing its 2024 signing class — seniors for the upcoming high school season.
As of Monday afternoon, nine players have now offered their verbal commitments to the Jaguars, usually by posting their intentions on their respective social media pages. Coaches are not allowed to comment on verbal commitments specifically.
The Jags have been especially successful in receiving commitments from players in the local area. Here is a look at the players who intend to sign with South Alabama during the early signing period in December:
Quarterback Jared Hollins of Mary G. Montgomery in Semmes offered his commitment to the Jags. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has received a lot of attention from college scouts. He was one of the key contributors in the Vikings’ 6-5 season that earned the team a spot in the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years. He passed for 2,152 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Foley offensive lineman Logan Joellenbeck, a 6-6, 330-pounder, also cast his commitment with the Jags. He is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area.
Charles “Cube” Gurley III announced on his Twitter page last week that he has committed to sign with the Jags. Gurley, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback, is a Class of 2024 commit. He is entering his senior season at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. He has been clocked at 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Amarion Fortenberry of Columbia, Miss., announced his commitment. He is a defensive back, standing 6-foot-0 and weighing 170. He was recruited by Southern Miss, Western Kentucky, UNLV and other schools before selecting South Alabama.
Achilles Wood, a 6-3, 250-pound defensive end, has also given his commitment to the Jags. He played at Austin High School in Decatur. Last season he was responsible for 81 total tackles of which 15 were tackles for a loss and seven were sacks. He has several schools demonstrating interest in his services.
Goshen running back Jamauri McClure, 5-10, 185, selected South Alabama over several other options. He was also recruited by Ole Miss, Tulane, Cincinnati and Jacksonville State. He rushed for 1,173 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 12 passes for another 354 yards and five scores.
Parker Shattuck, a 6-2, 215-pound linebacker from LaGrange, Ga., selected the Jags over offers from several other Sun Belt Conference schools, including in-state Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
Previously, South Alabama had received its first two Class of 2024 commitments from Mobile-area players — offensive lineman Asher Hale of St. Paul’s and defensive lineman Kevin Norwood of Theodore. Hale, 6-5, 300 pounds, is considered one of the top offensive linemen from the area and he had several offers. Norwood, 6-3, 290, played at Blount last season but transferred to Theodore after the season. He received attention from Arkansas, Louisville and others.
JAGS ADD MORE TRANSFERS
South Alabama also enjoyed continued success with the transfer portal, adding a couple of other players to this season’s roster. The most recent addition is Jordan Buchanan, a defensive back from Purdue. He was a redshirt freshman on the Boilermakers’ roster this past season and never played a game for Purdue. He is the son of former NFL defensive back Ray Buchanan. He is expected to add depth to the Jags’ secondary.
He is the 10th player to sign with the Jags out of the transfer portal since the end of last season. Buchanan joins players from Mississippi State, Utah State, Kansas State, Memphis, Baylor, Ole Miss and South Carolina who are now on the Jags’ roster.
The list includes Kentrel Bullock (RB, Ole Miss), who made strides during spring drills. Others on the list are Reed Buys (OL, Mississippi State), Bishop Davenport (QB, Utah State), Mike Harris (S, Baylor), Jordan Davis (OL, South Carolina), Gavin Forsha (LB, Kansas State), Javon Ivory (WR, Memphis), Wesley Miller (S, Mississippi State) and Lucas Taylor (OT, Mississippi State). Taylor, a former St. Paul’s standout, has four years of eligibility remaining.
