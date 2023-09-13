South Alabama will host the Alabama Showdown volleyball tournament this week at Jag Gym. The event features four teams in the state — South Alabama, Auburn, Samford and UAB — in a round-robin competition, but with a twist: UAB and Samford will play Wednesday at 7 p.m. at UAB instead of in Mobile.
On Thursday, the Jaguars will host No. 25-ranked Auburn in a 6 p.m. match. On Friday, UAB takes on Auburn at 2:30 p.m., while South Alabama is set to face Samford at 6 p.m. Saturday’s schedule features Samford against Auburn at noon and South Alabama against UAB at 3:30 p.m.
The Jags carry a 7-2 record into the tournament. They won their first six games of the year, but last weekend finished 1-2 in a tournament at Florida A&M (FAMU), with losses to FAMU and No. 11-ranked Georgia Tech and a victory over Stetson.
South Alabama head coach Jesse Ortiz said he believes the Alabama Showdown is an important tournament for improving awareness and growing the game of volleyball in the state.
“I think in our sport — you saw it [recently] with Nebraska [more than 92,000 fans for a match played in the Cornhuskers’ football stadium] and the record-setting crowd they had — you just kind of see that the country is becoming more aware of how much our sport has grown,” he said. “This is the only time in history that we have had three generations of grandmoms, moms and now these young ladies who have been playing in travel club ball and just enjoying the sport. There’s a lot of fandom and if you like a lot of action, this is a great sport. I think more and more people when they finally see it they say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know these young ladies were that athletic and could jump that high and hit that hard.’
“And just watching the skill level in the gym, I’m excited about the showdown and just bringing more awareness to the state of Alabama and watching our youngsters in this state just keep on growing and raising the level. I think exposure is a big part of that. I think all of our teams in that tournament are real excited to do that for our state and I’m glad that we were able to put this all together.”
In the FAMU tournament, the Jags exploded out of the gate and never looked back in Sunday’s win over Stetson. Hannah Maddux hadfour kills and Abryanna Cannon, Maddie Soboleski and Lillie Simons all recorded three kills each. Set 1 finished fast and loud for South with a pair of kills from Maddux to settle things at 25-16.
The next set saw much of the same, with Maddux slamming six more kills and handing out another ace, and Soboleski tacking on another five kills. Niki Capizzi also showed off, with two service aces of her own and two blocks added to her block from set one. South left set two with both in their favor, this one ending 25-14.
In the final set, Maddux again put down another four kills. Paige Lynn notched in a couple of points from the back line through her two service aces and Capizzi added another ace of her own.
