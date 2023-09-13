SOUTH ALABAMA’S HANNAH MADDUX

South Alabama will host the Alabama Showdown volleyball tournament this week at Jag Gym. The event features four teams in the state — South Alabama, Auburn, Samford and UAB — in a round-robin competition, but with a twist: UAB and Samford will play Wednesday at 7 p.m. at UAB instead of in Mobile.

On Thursday, the Jaguars will host No. 25-ranked Auburn in a 6 p.m. match. On Friday, UAB takes on Auburn at 2:30 p.m., while South Alabama is set to face Samford at 6 p.m. Saturday’s schedule features Samford against Auburn at noon and South Alabama against UAB at 3:30 p.m.

