Wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett left Division II Tuskegee University and joined the South Alabama football team last fall as a walk-on, turning down a scholarship to become a member of the Jaguars’ team.
Last week, following a strong showing in spring and preseason drills, including spending most of the preseason with the first-team offense alongside returning starters Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy, head coach Kane Wommack and his staff placed Pritchett on scholarship.
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver appeared in eight games last season, mainly on special teams. He caught just two passes for 24 yards, both receptions coming in the Jags’ New Orleans Bowl loss to Western Kentucky in the Superdome.
Voisin said he was happy to see Pritchett rewarded for his work.
“I was really excited,” Voisin said. “Obviously, not as excited as he was, but it just shows the whole team that if you keep working for what you want and you show the coaches you deserve a scholarship anything can happen. There’s no one on this team that would tell you anyone deserved it more than him, and I’m just more than happy that he got it.”
Wommack said Pritchett’s work ethic and trust in himself and his abilities led to the scholarship offer.
“Jamaal took a chance, a D2 player that produced at a high level and then came to the FBS [Football Bowl Subdivision] level to live out his dream,” Wommack said. “He did exactly that. He continued to show up and produced as a walk-on a year ago, as we went through spring ball and now into fall camp. He’s established himself as one of the best players on our football team, and certainly one of the best playmakers. He knows what to do, shows up and works every day, is a consistent guy.”
Pritchett, who played his prep career at Jackson High School, is a cousin to Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett.
At Tuskegee, Pritchett caught 27 passes for 488 yards and three touchdowns.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.