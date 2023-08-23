SOUTH ALABAMA WR JAMAAL PRITCHETT

SOUTH ALABAMA WR JAMAAL PRITCHETT / Photo courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

Wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett left Division II Tuskegee University and joined the South Alabama football team last fall as a walk-on, turning down a scholarship to become a member of the Jaguars’ team.

Last week, following a strong showing in spring and preseason drills, including spending most of the preseason with the first-team offense alongside returning starters Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy, head coach Kane Wommack and his staff placed Pritchett on scholarship.

