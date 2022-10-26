The sting of last Thursday night’s 10-6 loss to Sun Belt Conference rival Troy at a sold-out Hancock Whitney Stadium still existed a bit Monday for South Alabama players and coaches. The loss in the annual “Battle for the Belt” kept the Trojans’ win streak against the Jaguars alive at five straight and prevented South Alabama from getting its sixth win of the season, which would have provided the team with bowl eligibility.
While the loss still has a presence, there is also excitement about returning to the practice field and preparing for the next game, which will find the Jags on the road at Arkansas State for a 3 p.m. game to be televised by ESPNU.
“I’m itching to get back on the field,” defensive back Yam Banks said at Monday’s weekly press conference. “I’m so ready after that loss.”
Banks said he was in no mood to enjoy a rare Saturday off following the Troy loss.
“Really, I just stayed at home,” he said. “I was still a little banged up about the loss and stuff so I just stayed home and kept watching film and stuff and watching the game over and over again to see what I can do.”
Quarterback Carter Bradley said, “Personally, I’m disappointed in myself, putting the O-line and some of the guys up front in some tough positions. I took some sacks and I can’t do that. I’ve got to get the ball out of my hand, got to stay more calm in the pocket. … You look back at the film, there’s always things you can do differently. … You can always look back and say we’ve got to do this better, we’ve got to do that better. This one hurts just a little bit more because it’s Troy.”
Bradley said he and his teammates “have to take it on the chin like a big boy and get ready for Arkansas State.”
Head coach Kane Wommack made no excuses for the Troy loss.
“Obviously, a very disappointing earned loss from us this past week against Troy,” he said. “I do credit the gameplan that they had. I thought they did exactly what they had to do to win the game. They were going to try to limit the amount of possessions, play very conservative, put the game in their defense’s hands, which certainly was their best unit, and we did not take advantage of the opportunities that we had for a number of reasons. …
“We had some very disappointing things that we’ve got to get corrected moving forward, but ultimately that game was about us. It was about us not operating at the level that we’re capable of. That’s hard, that was a hard loss to take and a hard loss that was earned. I did not sugarcoat that with the players in the locker room and I did not sugarcoat that with them here on Monday. But I think the key is being a responsive football team. … Everybody in this building, our responsibility is to respond with a certain demeanor and urgency in this week of practice and that urgency needs to show up on Saturday.”
As for his open day on Saturday, Wommack said, “I did not have a very good weekend. When you earn a loss like that, and a loss that you took that did not have to happen if you execute to the level that you’re capable of, that’s a hard pill to swallow, especially in a game like that on a Thursday night. … If you say you’re going to be a process-driven program then you better actually be about your process. Either that or the formula doesn’t actually work.”
The loss to Troy leaves South Alabama at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. That puts the Jags in second place in the West Division race behind Troy. The Trojans are now in the driver’s seat for the West crown — if South Alabama is to claim the division title it will need some help, namely a league loss by Troy and the Jags winning their final five games. That quest begins Saturday at Arkansas State, a team that has struggled. The Red Wolves are in last place in the West with a 1-4 league mark and they have an overall record of 2-6.
Running back La’Damian Webb returned last week after a midsection injury against Louisiana-Monroe in which he had just one carry for 7 yards. Against Troy, he carried the ball eight times for 12 yards, and the Jags as a team had just 31 yards rushing. Wommack said Webb’s health is improving and he should be closer to 100 percent against Arkansas State. Also, freshman running back Braylon McReynolds, who has missed the past two games after suffering an injury against Louisiana, is improving, according to Wommack, who noted he is hopeful McReynolds may be available for Saturday’s game.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
