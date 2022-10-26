South Alabama football

South Alabama Head Coach Kane Wommack

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

The sting of last Thursday night’s 10-6 loss to Sun Belt Conference rival Troy at a sold-out Hancock Whitney Stadium still existed a bit Monday for South Alabama players and coaches. The loss in the annual “Battle for the Belt” kept the Trojans’ win streak against the Jaguars alive at five straight and prevented South Alabama from getting its sixth win of the season, which would have provided the team with bowl eligibility.

While the loss still has a presence, there is also excitement about returning to the practice field and preparing for the next game, which will find the Jags on the road at Arkansas State for a 3 p.m. game to be televised by ESPNU.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

