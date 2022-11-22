The 2022 South Alabama football team has set a number of school records already and the Jaguars look to keep improving on perhaps the biggest of the marks — most wins in a season as a Division 1 program.
The Jags close out their regular season this Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in an 11 a.m. Sun Belt Conference game against Old Dominion. The Jags are 9-2 overall heading into the game and 6-1 in Sun Belt games. Old Dominion, in its first year in the league, enters the game with a 3-8 overall record and 2-5 Sun Belt mark.
South Alabama is guaranteed at least one more game beyond Saturday as it is bowl eligible. The Jags will learn their bowl destination and opponent on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Jags could play in the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Coastal Carolina next Saturday — it would mark South Alabama’s first title game appearance — but they will need the help of Arkansas State. And a win over Old Dominion. If the Jags win Saturday and Troy loses at Arkansas State, South Alabama will win the West crown. If Troy wins or if it loses but South Alabama also loses, Troy will be the West representative in the championship game.
Both Troy and South Alabama have equal overall and Sun Belt records. If they share the same Sun Belt record after Saturday’s games Troy will receive the title game berth by virtue of its win over the Jags in the regular season.
Head coach Kane Wommack said the focus of his team is squarely on Old Dominion and what the Jags need to do this Saturday.
"I'm proud of our process,” Wommack said at his weekly press conference. “I'm proud that this team is actualizing our process. We don't talk about records, bowl games or conference standings, however what I feel that we've done is solidify the process of why we do things the way we do here day in and day out.
“The reason we are in the position that we are is because we are so relentless in the detail and accountability that it takes to accomplish that vision. We all want to be 9-2 and win conference championships and go to bowl games, all those things are great. When we put our head on our pillow, we maybe dream about those things, but in our building, they aren't going to be talked about. Part of the success we are seeing on the field is because we're so relentless in our process and we don't let outcomes affect the way we do things."
The process means taking care of what is in front of you, and this week that’s Old Dominion. While the Monarchs’ won-lost record may not be strong, they do have a win over East Division champ Coastal Carolina — it’s only loss of the season — as well as a win over Virginia Tech in the season-opener. It’s also true they have lost their past five games.
“I feel that this is a team which is very dangerous,” Wommack said of Old Dominion. “You look at their quarterback (Hayden Wolff) play; he's very accurate and has quite a bit of arm talent. He's made some really great decisions in terms of where he can go with the ball and how he goes through his progressions. ... This is a team which can do a lot from a quarterback position, and they can do a number of things from a defensive perspective with the pressures that they will bring.”
Wommack said moving the ball successful against the Monarchs is just one part of the Jags’ offensive game plan. Scoring, of course, is the priority, and Old Dominion is a Top 10 team in red zone defense. The Monarchs have had issues with rushing defense, however — they rank No. 128 out of 131 in the country — and the Jags will look to get their running game on track.
NOTES: Defensive back Jaden Voisin was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance last Saturday in South Alabama’s 27-20 win at Southern Miss. Voisin had a career-best 17 total tackles in the game, while also chipping in an interception. … South Alabama received three points in voting in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. That would tie the Jags with Mississippi State for the No. 33 spot. Troy would be ranked No. 28; the Trojans received 34 points in voting. Coastal Carolina is the only Sun Belt team ranked in the Top 25, claiming the No. 23 position. The first 10 teams, in order, in the AP Top 25 this week are: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, USC, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and Oregon. UCLA, a team that beat the Jags by one point in the third game of the season at the Rose Bowl, is ranked No. 17. … Fans can buy hot dogs for $1 and drinks for $1 at Saturday’s game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
