South Alabama wide receiver Devin Voisin (9) makes catch

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

The 2022 South Alabama football team has set a number of school records already and the Jaguars look to keep improving on perhaps the biggest of the marks — most wins in a season as a Division 1 program.

The Jags close out their regular season this Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in an 11 a.m. Sun Belt Conference game against Old Dominion. The Jags are 9-2 overall heading into the game and 6-1 in Sun Belt games. Old Dominion, in its first year in the league, enters the game with a 3-8 overall record and 2-5 Sun Belt mark.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

