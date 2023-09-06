The South Alabama football team is anxious to put its loss at Tulane last Saturday in the rearview mirror. But head coach Kane Wommack said before moving on to this Saturday’s home opener at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana it is imperative to recognize the mistakes that were made and get them corrected.
“Obviously a very disappointing loss for us this past weekend,” Wommack said in his opening remarks at Monday’s weekly press conference on campus. “I thought when I turned on the tape and watched the film it was similar to probably what we saw in the game. Six critical errors on the back end defensively, really individual isolated errors that were on us, not necessarily related to their scheme, just post players not doing their job and playing the post.
“I thought we had some very good players back there, some very experienced players. I think in the first game of the season they got too nosy, too aggressive. They tried to go make a play instead of letting the play come to them.”
The Jaguars gave up four touchdown passes, three of them covering 46 yards or more. South Alabama also had difficulty holding on to the football, committing five turnovers (three fumbles lost, two interceptions) and also committed costly penalties, some putting a dent in offensive drives.
In all, it wasn’t the performance many expected from the team that had 20 starters returning, nor was it the close game many predicted it would be. Still, Wommack said, he noticed some good things from his team.
“Outside of that [big plays against secondary], I think if you look at it objectively on defense we played a lot of winning football out there,” he said. “We were able to take away their run game against a very good rushing offense over the last two years. We were able to get to the quarterback some too. He did scramble a couple of times but we were able to limit some of the things that he did. I think when you look at it from that end, obviously those six plays were very critical, and I think they can get fixed very quickly and will get fixed very quickly.”
La’Damian Webb, the returning 1,000-yard rusher for the Jags, had a good gain on the first offensive play of the game, but then he fumbled the ball on the second play and Tulane recovered, converting good field position into a touchdown. And while there were a handful of issues, Wommack said, he saw good things from the offense as well.
“Offensively, a very similar story. I thought from an overall execution standpoint we were our own worst enemy,” he said. “We had a fumble on the [second] play of the game. We had a couple of interceptions, one of them late when we were pressing. … Some operational penalties, particularly on the offensive line and with the center position that we feel like really held us back on a couple of drives. When you look at it objectively, I thought we did some really good things to be able to establish drives and move around. But we were our own worst enemy when it comes to not taking care of the football, operational issues that set us back and late we took a couple of sacks when we were pressing.
“The operational penalties were certainly disappointing. We were going fast, which is something in the past that we haven’t done to the degree that we are [now]. Those were really four of the penalties that were off of tempo. We need to get some things cleaned up. We put one extra thing in to make sure that we’re all on the same page and the ball gets snapped.”
Wommack said he believes the Jags will learn from their mistakes and make the needed corrections this week as they head into the Southeastern Louisiana game.
“I think [the players are] angry, embarrassed at how simple the mistakes were,” he said. “It’s one thing when you have a scheme error and you realize that somebody had something on you and they used it to take advantage. We worked really hard on some of the things that we exposed ourselves on against Western Kentucky [in the New Orleans Bowl last year]. Tulane actually tried two of those concepts. One of them we knocked out really well, the other one was just a simple execution error on the other side. It wasn’t anything fancy, we just didn’t play our position.
“That was really disappointing because we had worked that play and it didn’t put any stress on that particular player, he just didn’t do his job. He tried to press and go do something else instead of just keeping the main thing the main thing.”
Wommack said Southeastern Louisiana, which lost its season-opener 48-7 to Mississippi State, has weapons of its own on offense and the Jags must correct their issues and get ready to face a solid opponent.
“[They are] talented,” he said. “I think this is a team when you look at their frames and some of the skill sets that they have and their skill positions, I think this is a fairly talented team, one very similar to what we face week in and week out. I think you look at their defense, they are sound and not overly complicated. They are pretty simple in what they do. … They try not to give big plays up over the top. From an offensive perspective, they’re similar to what we saw last week against Tulane.”
GUAJARDO SETS MARK
Placekicker Diego Guajardo set the South Alabama school record for points scored in a career in last Saturday’s 37-17 loss at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Guajardo scored five points in the game with two extra-point kicks and a 36-yard field goal. That gives him 244 points in his Jaguars’ career, which breaks the old record of 240 scored by Aleem Sunanon, who also was a placekicker on the team.
Guajardo, a fifth-year senior who played his prep career at Daphne High School, scored 100 points for the Jags last season. He has been named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list.
MILLER TO WEAR NO. 5
Linebacker James Miller, who transferred from Indiana last season, will wear the No. 5 jersey in Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana. The honor is given to a different player each week and pays tribute to former player Anthony Mostellar, who died in a motorcycle accident following the Jags’ first-ever season. Originally a senior was selected to wear the jersey all season, but when Steve Campbell took over as head coach he disbanded the tradition.
When Kane Wommack was hired as head coach he brought the tradition back, but selected a different player to wear the number each game. Asked about being selected to wear No. 5 this week, Miller said, “It means a lot. ... We think of No. 5, we use that jersey as important in the program and I’m happy to have it. I’m just honored to be able to represent the team with the No. 5 jersey.”
LOOKING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT
South Alabama will be looking to increase its win streak in home openers to three when it faces Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The Jags have won their past two home openers, defeating Nicholls last season 48-7 and topping Southern Miss 31-17 in 2021 in Kane Wommack’s first game as head coach at the school. In all, the Jags are 7-7 in home openers so Saturday’s game will break the tie, one way or the other.
LACY STREAK CONTINUES
Wide receiver Caullin Lacy caught seven passes last Saturday night for 60 yards against Tulane, his longest catch covering 20 yards. That gives the junior from Mobile and former Faith Academy standout 26 consecutive games with at least one reception. He now ranks No. 4 on the school’s all-time list in that category, passing Shavarez Smith, who had 25 consecutive games with at least one reception during his time with the program.
Last season, Lacy caught a team-high 65 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns. Defensive back Yam Banks, who was injured in the second half, and Jalen Jordan, another defensive back who was injured against Tulane, are expected to be available for Saturday’s game.
MCREYNOLDS ‘DOUBTFUL’
Providing an injury report at his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Kane Wommack said running back Braylon McReynolds is “doubtful” to play in this week’s game against Southeastern Louisiana. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Tulane game and did not return.
In the game, McReynolds had two carries for nine yards and caught one pass for eight yards. He also had two punt returns for 34 yards. Last season he rushed for 326 yards on 59 carries and caught 21 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. He had one kickoff return for 11 yards a year ago as well as 16 punt returns for 369 yards.
FIRST MEETING
Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana will mark the first time the Jags and the Lions have met on the football field. Southeastern is one of three teams the Jags will face for the first time ever this season, joining Sun Belt Conference members James Madison and Marshall.
