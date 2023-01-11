Coming off its most successful season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team with a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play, South Alabama’s opponents for the 2023 season are now set. All that remains to be determined is the date of its conference games, which will be revealed by the league office on or before March 1.
On Thursday, the league office revealed the Jaguars’ non-divisional (East Division) opponents for next season — Marshall and James Madison. The Jags’ remaining league games will be against its West Division members — Troy, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and Texas State.
What is known about the Jags’ conference schedule is where the games will be played, with South Alabama hosting Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss and Marshall, while visiting Troy, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and James Madison.
The Jags’ non-conference schedule is set, complete with dates. On Sept. 2, they will play at Tulane, with a Sept. 9 game at home against Southeastern Louisiana. On Sept. 16, South Alabama travels to Oklahoma State, then returns home on Sept. 23 to face Central Michigan.
The Jags will play six teams that played in bowl games this past season and one team (Southeastern Louisiana) that reached the second round of the Football Championship Series (FCS) playoffs. Combined, the Jags’ 2023 opponents produced a record of 85-67 that includes seven teams with at least seven wins.
Heading the list is Troy (12-2), which shared the Sun Belt West crown with South Alabama but won the Sun Belt championship and its Cure Bowl game against UTSA, as well as Tulane, which defeated USC 46-45 in the recent Cotton Bowl and finished the year 12-2. James Madison was 8-3 but because it is transitioning from being an FCS member to FBS, it was not eligible to play in the postseason. Marshall finished 9-3 and won the Myrtle Beach Bowl against UConn.
Southeastern Louisiana was 9-4 and lost in the second round of the FCS playoffs to Samford. Southern Miss was 7-6 and won the LendingTree Bowl against Rice, while Oklahoma State was 7-6, losing to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Louisiana was 6-7 and lost in the Independence Bowl, Central Michigan was 4-8, UL-Monroe was 4-8, as was Texas State, and Arkansas State finished at 3-9.
South Alabama will return 10 starters on defense and nine starters on offense, a number that does not include the return from injuries of safety Keith Gallmon, an All-Sun Belt player who missed all of last season, and linebacker Quinton Wilfawn, who started the Jags’ first three games of the 2022 season before being sidelined by an injury suffered in the loss at UCLA.
Among the starters set to return are quarterback Carter Bradley, running back La’Damian Webb, wide receivers Caullin Lacy and Devin Voisin, and linemen Reggie Smith, Dontae Lucas, Josh McCulloch and Adrien Strickland, and tight end Lincoln Sefcik. On defense, returning starters include linebackers James Miller and Trey Kiser, backs Yam Banks, Jalen Jordan and Jaden Voisin, and linemen Jamie Sheriff, Wy’Kevious Thomas and Jamall Hickbottom, placekicker Diego Guajardo and punter Jack Brooks.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
