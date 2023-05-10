USA Softball vs Troy

South Alabama Softball vs Troy in Game 3, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

A microcosm of the current streak of success for the South Alabama softball team could be found in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against arch-rival Troy at Jaguar Field. South had taken a 1-0 lead in the first but Troy scored four in the fourth to move ahead 4-1. The Jaguars added three in the fifth to tie the game and both teams scored a run in the seventh, making the score 5-5 and sending the game into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Troy scored a run to take the lead, but Meredith Keel delivered a line-drive double to left-center field with one out, scoring two runs and giving the Jags a walk-off victory and a sweep of the three-game Sun Belt Conference series.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

