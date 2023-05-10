A microcosm of the current streak of success for the South Alabama softball team could be found in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against arch-rival Troy at Jaguar Field. South had taken a 1-0 lead in the first but Troy scored four in the fourth to move ahead 4-1. The Jaguars added three in the fifth to tie the game and both teams scored a run in the seventh, making the score 5-5 and sending the game into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Troy scored a run to take the lead, but Meredith Keel delivered a line-drive double to left-center field with one out, scoring two runs and giving the Jags a walk-off victory and a sweep of the three-game Sun Belt Conference series.
“I knew she was going to give me a pitch to drive; I was looking for one specific pitch and I knew if she threw it, I was swinging,” Keel said later. “I saw it out of her hand and I just went with it.”
The 7-6 win, tacked on to earlier 6-1 and 6-0 victories over the Trojans, increased South Alabama’s win streak to 13 games. It also gave the Jags a perfect 12-0 home record against Sun Belt opponents, a school-record 20 league wins on the season and a strong dose of confidence and momentum heading into this week’s Sun Belt Conference tournament in Lafayette.
The Jags, now 38-13 overall and 20-4 in the league, are the No. 3 seed, behind No. 1 seed and tournament host Louisiana (43-13 overall, 22-2 in Sun Belt) and No. 2 Marshall. The Jags have won 24 of their past 28 games and will face No. 6 seed James Madison in the first round of the league tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m.
“I’m happy for our kids,” head coach Becky Clark said of the Jags’ win streak. “It’s cool to see what they are putting together.”
It is interesting to note the team is headed back to Lafayette where, Clark said, the season began to turn on a positive note. The Jags were swept by the Ragin’ Cajuns April 8-9, losing 7-5, 8-0 and 2-0, playing games around weather delays. Afterward, Clark spoke with her team.
“We did not play at the level we needed to play at. Let’s put it that way,” she said. “I had fought to get all those games in over there — there had been a lot of rain that weekend — and I knew we needed to play them because they are good, and they are playing at a very high level. I knew we needed that test, and I knew we needed to get better.
“I always try to put the truth in front of them and I told them we didn’t get beat by Lafayette because Lafayette was better; we got beat because their level of play was better. So we started looking at our level of play, which had to get better and get better on a consistent basis. … They listened, which is always a good thing.”
And they responded. The following Tuesday the Jags defeated Nichols and then swept three consecutive Sun Belt series, producing their current 13-game win streak.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence and we’re playing with a lot of unity,” Clark said. “Those are always good things going into the tournament, but other than that we just have to take it one day at a time.
“This group has a special group of seniors and I think everyone wants to see this group go out on a high note. That has been a big motivation for me. I want them to have a great ending. They have put so much work in and so much care into it. … There are a lot of different pieces to it and a lot of different factors, but they get all the credit. They have worked incredibly hard and listened and done everything that we’ve asked them to do.”
The Troy series featured Senior Day on Sunday, with the team’s four seniors — Victoria Ortiz, Jenna Hardy, Emma Kropp and Mackenzie Brasher — being recognized. Ortiz went out and hit a pair of home runs in the 7-6 win and Hardy, who won the first game of the doubleheader Saturday with a three-hit shutout, picked up the win in relief in the day’s second game.
“I just wanted to be there for my team,” Ortiz said. “I knew what I wanted to do today and I knew whatever I wasn’t able to do that my teammates would pick me up. I’m just really proud of our group. This team doesn’t have any quit in it. There was no way that we were losing that game. There was no other option. I knew that no matter how bad we started, we were going to end it the right way.”
Now the Jags return to Lafayette hoping for a rematch with a more favorable result. The teams are on opposite sides of the tournament bracket, meaning they likely would not meet until later in the course of the tournament, if at all. The championship game is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.
South Alabama is one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the tournament.
“They work together really well,” Clark said of her team. “The two pitchers who have thrown the majority of our innings, Hardy and [Olivia] Lackie, they’ve given us a chance every time they’ve stepped on the field. It starts in the circle and they’ve done a great job. Offensively, we just continue to get better and continue to grow. I think that is a big piece of it. This is the most complete lineup that we’ve had in a while. We can get production pretty much from top to bottom. We’ve been playing very good defense. When you can put together dominant pitching, timely hitting and solid defense and have the mental toughness and intelligent base running. I think we’ve done those five things pretty well.”
Aside from its current win streak and success over the past three weeks, Clark said this year’s team has provided something else perhaps even more important to the Jags’ program.
“A big part of it is just solidifying that foundation in our program,” she said. “That mentality of expectations. We had that for a long time and it kind of slipped. I think this group has put it back in there where the expectations of what we’re doing is now at a higher level. We hold ourselves to that standard. That’s a really big deal. That’s going to be one of the biggest contributions that this group makes to the program as a whole.”
