The college football preseason includes a number of watch lists for various awards to be presented after the regular season. South Alabama has had several players named to these lists in recent seasons. This year, six players have been named to a watch list, with some being named to more than one list.
Quarterback Carter Bradley has been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, given to the country’s top college player; the Danny Wuerffel Award, presented to the top community servant; and the Davey O’Brien Award, presented to the country’s top quarterback. Bradley passed for 3,326 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, including a school-record 420 yards in a win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Wide receiver Caullin Lacy has been named to the watch lists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, presented to the country’s top receiver, and the Paul Hornung Award, presented to the country’s most versatile player. Lacy caught 65 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns last season while also returning punts. He averaged nine yards per return and had 1,134 all-purpose yards.
Running back La’Damian Webb is also a Maxwell Award watch list member. He rushed for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 11 games. He also caught 21 passes for 213 yards and two more scores.
Defensive back Yam Banks, who produced six interceptions, is named to the Bronko Nagurski Award, presented to the top defensive player in the country. Banks also had 50 total tackles, 35 solo stops, five quarterback hurries, six tackles for a loss, one sack, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Wide receiver Devin Voisin joins Lacy on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Voisin had 65 catches for 871 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 13.6 yards per catch.
Placekicker Diego Guajardo has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, which honors the country’s top placekicker. Guajardo had a strong season for South Alabama last year, making 18 of 19 field goal attempts and 46 of 48 extra-point kicks. That gave him 100 points on the season. He was five of five on field goal tries between 40 and 49 yards and his season-long was a 49-yarder.
South Alabama players could appear on future watch lists. The Doak Walker Award list, honoring the nation’s top running back, will be released on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with the Dick Butkus Award, honoring the country’s top linebacker, and the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the top defensive back in the country, watch lists to be released on Thursday. The Walter Camp watch list is set to be announced on Friday. The Camp Award is given to the top player in college football. The watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, awarded to the country’s best defensive player, will be announced on Monday, Aug. 14.
South Alabama has more than 18 returning starters on this season’s roster. The Jags posted their best records as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team last year, producing an overall record of 10-3 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 7-1. The Jags open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. in New Orleans against Tulane at the Green Wave’s Yulman Stadium.
