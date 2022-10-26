The South Alabama women’s basketball team was picked to finish 13th this season in the 14-team Sun Belt Conference 2022-23 season race in a preseason vote of the league’s head coaches. The Jaguars finished the 2021-22 season with an 8-18 overall record and a 2-10 mark in Sun Belt Conference games.
The Sun Belt does not employ divisional play in men’s or women’s basketball. As such, the teams are ranked from one to 14 in the preseason poll.
Troy is picked to win the league championship. The Trojans received 12 of the first-place votes. Old Dominion is picked to finish second and received one first-place vote, with Louisiana picked third, Southern Miss fourth and Texas State fifth. James Madison is the No. 6 pick, followed by Georgia Southern, which received the remaining first-place vote, tabbed to finish seventh. Appalachian State is the No. 8 pick, followed in order by Arkansas State, Marshall, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe.
Troy’s Felmas Koranga was selected as the preseason Player of the Year. She is a senior forward for the Trojans. Her teammate, sophomore guard Jashanti Simmons, was named to the third team. No South Alabama players were named to one of the three preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams.
The Jags will open the season with an exhibition game at the Mitchell Center on Oct. 31 against William Carey. They officially open the season on Nov. 7, also at home, against Spring Hill College. Other key games in the non-conference schedule include a Nov. 10 trip to Auburn and a Dec. 17 home game against Alabama State. The Jags’ first Sun Belt game of the year is Dec. 29 at home against Marshall. South Alabama plays in-state rival Troy in Troy on Jan. 26 and at home on Feb. 24.
Former Davidson and All-State selection Kelsey Thompson of Mobile joins the Jags’ roster this season as a true freshman.
Bishop State women set slate
The Bishop State Community College women’s basketball team is set to begin its season soon. The team has played some exhibition games recently, including games against the University of Mobile and Faulkner University of Montgomery. The Wildcats are set to face Baton Rouge C.C. on the road on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. They will follow with road games at Pensacola State (Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m.) and Delgado C.C. in New Orleans (Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m.) before playing in the Northwest Florida tournament in Niceville Nov. 11 and 12. A trip to Southern Union in Wadley is planned Nov. 17 before playing their first home game against Lawson State on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
The Wildcats’ first South Conference game is set Jan. 9 against Coastal Alabama South (Bay Minette) at home at 5:30 p.m. Other home conference games include L.B. Wallace (Jan. 30), Chattahoochee Valley (Feb. 1), Coastal Alabama North (Feb. 9), Enterprise State (Feb. 13) and Wallace-Selma (Feb. 20). The state tournament is set March 3-7 in Huntsville.
Bishop State, led by head coach Adria Harris, who is entering her second season leading the Wildcats, posted an 18-12 overall record last season and a 14-4 conference mark. They reached the semifinals of the NJCAA South District tournament.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
