An official orange ball on a hardwood basketball court

 By Tommy Hicks

The South Alabama women’s basketball team was picked to finish 13th this season in the 14-team Sun Belt Conference 2022-23 season race in a preseason vote of the league’s head coaches. The Jaguars finished the 2021-22 season with an 8-18 overall record and a 2-10 mark in Sun Belt Conference games.

The Sun Belt does not employ divisional play in men’s or women’s basketball. As such, the teams are ranked from one to 14 in the preseason poll.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

