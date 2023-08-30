SOUTH ALABAMA HEAD COACH KANE WOMMACK

SOUTH ALABAMA HEAD COACH KANE WOMMACK (Photo by Scott Donaldson, courtesy of South Alabama Athletics)

South Alabama has the second-highest ranking among Sun Belt Conference schools in a “projected win totals” ranking by Austin Mock of The Athletic. Mock provided a ranking for the independent schools and teams in Group of 5 conferences based on the number of wins he believes those teams will produce this season.

Using his formula, Mock ranked James Madison — which is ineligible for postseason play as it is in its second year of transition to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) status — with the highest ranking among Sun Belt Conference teams at 9.3 wins. James Madison will be South Alabama’s first Sun Belt opponent this season at James Madison. The Jaguars received an 8.6 ranking.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

