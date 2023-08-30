South Alabama has the second-highest ranking among Sun Belt Conference schools in a “projected win totals” ranking by Austin Mock of The Athletic. Mock provided a ranking for the independent schools and teams in Group of 5 conferences based on the number of wins he believes those teams will produce this season.
Using his formula, Mock ranked James Madison — which is ineligible for postseason play as it is in its second year of transition to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) status — with the highest ranking among Sun Belt Conference teams at 9.3 wins. James Madison will be South Alabama’s first Sun Belt opponent this season at James Madison. The Jaguars received an 8.6 ranking.
Marshall is next at 7.6, followed by Troy and Louisiana at 7.4. Coastal Carolina (7.2) is next in line among Sun Belt schools, followed in order by Appalachian State (7.0), Georgia Southern (5.6), Georgia State (5.4), Southern Miss and Arkansas State (4.8), Louisiana-Monroe (3.5), Texas State (3.1) and Old Dominion (2.9).
Considering all independent and Group of 5 schools, Toledo leads the way at 9.6, followed by James Madison (9.3) and Tulane (8.9). South Alabama would rank fourth (8.6), followed by UTSA (8.5), Boise State and Fresno State (8.4), Ohio University (8.3) and SMU and Air Force (8.2). Liberty and Sam Houston State are both at 8.0.
STRICKLER WINS ‘MAYHEM'
In Saturday night’s season finale at Mobile International Speedway (MIS), fans watched competition in seven divisions featuring 92 race teams. The Modifieds of Mayhem got things started as Cody Strickler took the top spot, extending his winning streak to five in a row. Augie Grill was second. The Late Models raced as part of a doubleheader with Pensacola 5 Flags Speedway, with a $5,000 payday for the win plus a $2,000 bonus for the best average finish. Tennessee’s Jackson Boone won the first night at Pensacola but didn’t make the trip to Mobile, leaving the door open for anyone to collect the bonus. Florida’s Gavin Graham took the top spot. Jason Vail was second and Mobile’s Dustin Smith third. North Carolina’s Carson Brown won the $2,000 bonus.
In his last visit to the Speedway, Derrick Griffin set a new track record. Flash forward two weeks, same song, Griffin on the pole, Griffin wins. Connor Sutton was second and Bubba Winslow was third. In the Truck Division, Steven Davis took the win, followed by Dustin Smith and Caleb Sanford. James Patrick won the Stock Car Division. Two-time winner BJ Leytham took the second spot with Maddox Langham finishing third.In the Pure Stock Division, Robert Loper has won the past two races at the Speedway and on Saturday he won again, missing a new track record by one one-hundredth of a second. Robert Barber was second with Jimmy Hollingsworth finishing third.In Crown Stocks, Adam Salter was the winner with Phillip Griffin taking second and Hunter Lambert third. Racing is done at the Speedway for the 2023 season.
SOUTH ALABAMA WINS TOURNEY
Speed was the theme of the match as South Alabama (3-0) swept Tulane (1-2) to conclude the Jaguar Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday night on the Jaguars’ home court. Three of the Jags’ first nine points were scored on service aces from Paige Lynn, Maddie Soboleski and Hannah Maddux. With the quick start came early separation, but a run from Tulane threatened the set. The Jags came off a timeout with a 21-17 lead and renewed energy, surging them into a set lead with a 25-18 win. They would win the second set 25-18 and close out the match with a 25-19 third-set victory, giving them the tournament title.
“Yeah, this weekend was really good for us as far as starting out as a team,” Maddux said. “We have a lot of returners, so it was a good opportunity to get everyone out on the court. … Tulane’s a great team, SFA’s [Stephen F. Austin] a great team, Jackson State is as well. It was a testament to our group of how hard we’ve been working all summer and all spring to get back to this point.”
South Alabama’s Kailey Keeble was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, with teammates Maddux and Soboleski also named to the all-tournament team.
South Alabama will compete in the Clemson Invitational, beginning Friday, Sep. 1, at 2 p.m.
