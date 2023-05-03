South Alabama is coming off its best-ever season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, having posted a 10-3 overall record and a 7-1 Sun Belt Conference mark a year ago. With more than 20 starters returning, expectations are high for the Jaguars in 2023.
Brandon Marcello is among those who believe this should be another big year for the Jags.
Marcello, national college football reporter for 247Sports, released his college football post-spring practice Top 30 rankings last week and he has South Alabama ranked No. 29 in the country. The Jags are the only Sun Belt Conference team in Marcello’s rankings.
The highest-ranked team from a non-Power 5 conference is Tulane at No. 19, a team that beat USC in the Cotton Bowl last year, 46-45. South Alabama travels to Tulane to open the season on Sept. 2. All other teams in Marcello’s rankings are from Power 5 conferences.
In his evaluation of South Alabama, Marcello wrote, “All but three starters return from a 10-win team that pushed UCLA to the brink on the road and was a contender in the Sun Belt last season. The Jags might have the conference’s best offense in 2023 with quarterback Carter Bradley and a load of weapons returning. Even more confidence in the Jags jumping into Sun Belt contention is the sudden growth of the defensive line. USA opens the season against defending AAC champion Tulane in an underrated Week 1 showdown.
“What we learned in the spring: South Alabama’s biggest question is at cornerback, where returning starter Marquise Robinson must bring along some new faces.”
Georgia is No. 1 in the rankings, with Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and LSU rounding out the top five. Alabama is ranked No. 6, followed by USC, Penn State, Tennessee and Washington. The rest of the Top 30 includes No. 11 Clemson, followed in order by Notre Dame, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Oregon, TCU, Oregon State, Tulane, Kansas State, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, Wisconsin, North Carolina State, UCLA, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, South Alabama and Louisville.
The SEC has eight of its 14 teams included in the rankings, including three in the Top 10 and, of course, No. 1-ranked Georgia.
GAITER TO JOIN JAGS
Isiah Gaiter, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard who played at NCAA Division II Assumption University in Worcester, Mass., last season, announced on his Twitter page he has committed to sign with the Jaguars’ men’s basketball program. Gaiter fills the final opening on the Jags’ 2023-24 roster.
The commitment of Gaiter means South Alabama will not add former McGill-Toolen standout Barry Dunning Jr. Dunning, who played last season at Arkansas, entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. He was considering South Alabama, which reportedly was the runner-up in his recruitment out of high school. Dunning, who was named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) his senior year and was the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year his final two seasons, will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.
Gaiter was a first-team All-Northeast 10 Conference selection last season, averaging 16.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game while making 49.2 percent of his field goal attempts, 38 percent of his 3-point tries and 73 percent at the free throw line.
Gaiter is the fourth player to sign with South Alabama out of the transfer portal, joining Samuel Tate (Seton Hill), Maxwell Land (St. Francis University) and Thomas Howell (Louisiana-Monroe). The Jags will also add three high school signees to next season’s roster — Jacksonville High School’s John Broom, along with Ethan Kiser and Marcus “Smurf” Millender.
South Alabama was 19-16 overall last season and finished runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
JANOWSKI SIGNS WITH LIFE
McGill-Toolen’s Aiden Janowski took part in a signing ceremony last Friday at the Gulf Coast Regional Volleyball Championships at the Mobile Convention Center. Janowski signed a grant-in-aid with Life University in Marietta, Ga., and in doing so, became the first male recipient from Mobile County of a college volleyball scholarship, according to officials with USA Volleyball. Life University is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) member school, which also includes the University of Mobile among its members. No colleges in the Mobile-Baldwin County area offer men’s volleyball as part of their athletic programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.