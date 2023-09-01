One of the most anticipated games and season-openers in South Alabama’s young football history — this year will mark the Jaguars’ 15th season — has arrived as the Jags travel to New Orleans to face No. 23-ranked Tulane Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally by ESPNU.
Both teams are expected to be among the top Group of 5 teams in the country this season, vying for a possible berth in a New Year’s 6 game and Saturday’s game will go a long way in determining the team in the driver’s seat early in the season.
Last year, Tulane posted a 12-2 record and earned the NY6 bowl berth, defeating Top 10-ranked Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl, 46-45. The Green Wave also defeated Kansas State and Houston last year, both wins coming on the road.
The Jags were 10-3 last season, finishing 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. They earned their third bowl invitation but fell to Western Kentucky 44-23 in the New Orleans Bowl. The 10 wins set a school record for victories in a season since attaining Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) status.
South Alabama returns 20 starters and padded its depth chart by signing several players from the transfer portal as well as a few junior college transfers and signees out of high school. Tulane also returns several starters, but loses its leading rusher in Tyjae Spears, now in the NFL, as well as several of its top receivers from a year ago. Four of five offensive line starters are back for the Jags, as well as all three defensive line starters. Safety Keith Gallmon, who missed all last season recovering from an injury, but who was an All-Sun Belt player in 2022, is back, as is Quentin Wilfawn, who started the first three games at inside linebacker last season before an injury sidelined him the remainder of the season. Wilfawn will start at outside linebacker in a hybrid position against Tulane.
The Green Wave is a 6.5-point favorite heading into Saturday’s game, but comparing stats from a year ago and the previous meeting between the two teams denotes this should be a close, competitive game.
Last season, Tulane averaged 204.8 yards rushing and 236.6 yards passing for a total offense of 441.4 yards a game. South Alabama managed 155.3 rushing yards and 268.2 passing yards for a total offense of 423.5 yards. While the Green Wave scored an average of 36 points a game and allowed 22.2 points, South Alabama averaged 31.2 points and allowed 21.3 points.
Returning quarterbacks Michael Pratt for Tulane and Carter Bradley for South Alabama had similar success a year ago. Pratt threw for 3,009 yards and 27 touchdowns, while Bradley threw for 3,393 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The all-time series is tied 1-1, with both teams winning on the road. The Jags edged Tulane 41-39 in the Superdome in 2013, with the Green Wave slipping past South Alabama 27-24, outscoring the Jags 14-0 in the fourth quarter at Hancock Whitney Stadium, for a 27-24 win.
South Alabama will lean on La’Damian Webb as its starting running back. Because he was recovering from postseason surgery he has only participated in minimal contact work in spring practice and preseason drills, but is expected to be full-go for Saturday’s game. He’ll have a lot of help at the position with Braylon McReynolds returning as the backup and Ole Miss transfer Kentrel Bullock adding help along with others.
The receiver corps returns Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy and is adding former walk-on and Tuskegee transfer Jamaal Pritchett in the starting lineup. Look for Memphis transfer Javon Ivory as well as Jay’Juan Townsend and Mobile true freshman Antony Eager listed in backup roles. Tight end is another deep position featuring Lincoln Sefcik, Brandon Crum, DJ Thomas-Jones and Jacob Hopper. Up front the starters will be Josh McCulloch and Adrein Strickland at tackles, James Robinson and Dontae Lucas at guards and Reggie Smith at center.
On defense, Charles Coleman, Jamie Sheriff and Wy’Kevious Thomas will start on the line, with James Miller and Trey Kiser at inside linebacker. The secondary will find Ricky Fletcher and marquise “Cuddie” Robinson at the cornerback spots, with Yam Banks at bandit, Gallmon at safety and Jaden Voisin at the other safety spot. Diego Guajardo returns as place kicker and Jack Martin is expected to take Jack Brooks’ place as the starting punter.
