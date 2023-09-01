South Alabama football

La'Damian Webb returns at running back for South Alabama

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

One of the most anticipated games and season-openers in South Alabama’s young football history — this year will mark the Jaguars’ 15th season — has arrived as the Jags travel to New Orleans to face No. 23-ranked Tulane Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally by ESPNU.

Both teams are expected to be among the top Group of 5 teams in the country this season, vying for a possible berth in a New Year’s 6 game and Saturday’s game will go a long way in determining the team in the driver’s seat early in the season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

