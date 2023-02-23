The South Alabama softball team opens its South Alabama Invitational today (Thursday, Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. with a game against Tulsa. It will be the first of five games for the Jaguars over the weekend in a tournament that will feature 12 games in all.
The tournament hits full stride Friday with four games, followed by four more on Saturday and three on Sunday. Other than South Alabama and Tulsa, other teams participating include Mississippi State, Furman and Louisiana Tech.
South Alabama takes a 6-4 record into tonight’s game at Jaguar Field. The Jags are on a five-game win streak and have a 4-1 record at home.
In their most recent game, the Jags topped McNeese State 3-0 on the road on Tuesday.
Meredith Keel leads the team with a .429 batting average. Gabby Stagner is batting .360, with Marley Sims hitting .348 and Victoria Ortiz batting .333. In the circle, Olivia Lackie is 4-2 with a 1.60 earned run average. She has 38 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. Jenna Hardy is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.
Here is a look at the schedule of games for the South Alabama Invitational. Tickets, priced from $5 to $8 each, are available online at usajaguars.evenue.net:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
