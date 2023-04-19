The South Alabama softball team picked up four victories last week — a 3-2 non-conference win over Nicholls and a three-game sweep over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference series. Each of the four games was played at Jaguar Field. The wins placed the Jaguars’ overall record at 29-13 on the season, while they are 11-4 in Sun Belt play.
In the win over Nicholls, Gabby Stagner was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in (RBI). Sasha Willems and Odalys Cordova each had a single in the Jags’ four-hit attack. Olivia Lackie picked up the victory in the circle in relief.
Against App State, the Jags won 9-0, 5-2 and 1-0. In the 9-0 game, Meredith Keel was 2 for 3, with Mackenzie Brasher also going 2 for 3. Bailey Welch was 2 for 2 with a double and Stagner offered a double and three RBI. Victoria Ortiz had a double and two RBI and Abby Allen had a double. Lackie again was the winning pitcher, striking out five over five innings.
In the 5-2 victory, Welch was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, with five others collecting one hit each. Jenna Hardy pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs and striking out six. In the 1-0 game, Willems was 2 for 2, Cordova was 2 for 3 and Ortiz had a single. Lackie returned to the circle, getting the win.
The Jags travel to Georgia Southern this weekend for single games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
BADGERS SWEEP KENTUCKY ST.
Spring Hill College lost a non-conference game early last week to Mississippi College, falling 8-0. But the Badgers returned to their winning ways, taking three wins over Kentucky State at home in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) competition, winning by the scores of 8-1, 4-0 and 15-1, the last win coming Monday afternoon.
Against Mississippi College, Airyonna Weaver and Paityn Desormeaux had the Badgers’ only two hits in the game. In beating Kentucky State 8-1, Amanda Glowacki was 2 for 4 and eight others had one hit each. Alexandra Ballester got the win, striking out 12 in seven innings and allowing just two hits. In the second game, Bailey Cox was 2 for 3 with a double, Weaver was 2 for 4, Kyleigh Smith was 3 for 3 and Allison Mangan was 2 for 3. Ballester was again the winner, striking out six over seven innings while allowing four hits in the shutout. In the 15-1 game, Spring Hill collected 14 total hits, with Cox going 3 for 4 with two RBI, Macy Holt going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, McKenzie King going 2 for 3 and Mangan also going 2 for 3. Ballester was the winner.
The Badgers are set for a doubleheader Thursday at Lane College, with a single game at Lane on Friday.
BUSY WEEK FOR RAMS
Mobile had a busy past few days, splitting a doubleheader with No. 19-ranked William Carey and then sweeping doubleheaders against Blue Mountain and Stillman in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play. The Rams, ranked No. 15, lost to Carey 4-2, then topped the Crusaders 6-3 on Tuesday. On Friday they beat Blue Mountain 5-3 and 3-2, then beat Stillman 3-2 and 5-0 on Monday. Mobile is now 30-11 overall, 17-5 in SSAC games and on a five-game win streak.
Against Carey, Mobile had four singles in the loss and Madi Robertson led the win with a 2-for-4 showing and two RBI. Carleigh Bowden and Ashlyn Stewart were both 2 for 3 and Brinley Goff got the win. Against Blue Mountain, Kristen Black was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Tempest Hebert, Katie Head and Mattie Evans all had doubles, with Emily Butts getting the win in the first game. Lillie Lanham was 2 for 2 in the second win and Harrel Avery got the victory in relief. Against Stillman, Caitlin McRee was 3 for 3 with a triple and Avery got the win in Game 1, with McRee and Stewart 2 for 3 in the second and Goff getting the win with nine strikeouts.
The Rams play a doubleheader at Faulkner in Montgomery on April 25, then a doubleheader at Carey on April 27 to close the regular season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
