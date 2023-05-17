Prep softball

It wasn’t the ending to the season the South Alabama softball team had hoped to experience. The Jaguars were eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Lafayette, La., over the weekend in the second round, winning their first game 4-1 over James Madison but losing the next game 3-2 to No. 2 seed Marshall, who scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

The Jags then had a waiting game on Sunday to see if they would receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They did not. Instead, Texas State received the league’s one at-large bid while Louisiana earned the automatic berth. The snub ended South Alabama’s season earlier than hoped.

