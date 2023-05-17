It wasn’t the ending to the season the South Alabama softball team had hoped to experience. The Jaguars were eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Lafayette, La., over the weekend in the second round, winning their first game 4-1 over James Madison but losing the next game 3-2 to No. 2 seed Marshall, who scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
The Jags then had a waiting game on Sunday to see if they would receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They did not. Instead, Texas State received the league’s one at-large bid while Louisiana earned the automatic berth. The snub ended South Alabama’s season earlier than hoped.
“Congratulations to ULL and Texas State for their postseason opportunities,” South Alabama head coach Becky Clark said. “The Sun Belt is currently the No. 6 RPI [rating percentage index] conference in the nation and has so many talented athletes and coaches. I would have liked to see us get three teams in this year because I think we earned it, but it is what it is and we will continue to push the needle forward.”
Some suggested after the release of the NCAA Tournament field South Alabama should have received the at-large spot over Texas State. The Jags won two of three games against the Bobcats and finished with seven more wins in conference play than Texas State. The Bobcats had a power rating of 39 compared to South Alabama’s 42. The Bobcats also went 1-1 in the tournament, losing 4-1 to top-seed Louisiana in the second round.
Louisiana was sent to the LSU Regional, which also includes Omaha and Prairie View A&M. Texas State was sent to the Texas Regional in Austin, which includes three teams from the state of Texas. Also playing in Austin are Texas A&M and Seton Hall.
Louisiana (46-13) will play Omaha (32-15) in its first-round game. Texas State (34-23-1) will face Texas A&M (33-19) in its first-round game of the double-elimination tournament.
“I’m proud of our team for the incredible way they represented South Alabama and the Sun Belt this year,” Clark said. “They competed with class and total effort. The fact that we came up short breaks my heart for them, but I do not want their season defined by that. They have accomplished so much this year and set multiple program records. They are leaving the program better than they found it and have given next year’s team a great starting point.”
This year’s team set a record for most conference wins with 20 and was 12-0 against conference opponents at Jaguar Field. The Jags won 14 straight games before falling to Marshall in the league tournament, and also won 25 of its final 29 games of the season.
Pitcher Olivia Lackie was named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and Clark was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year. Lackie, Meredith Keel and Victoria Ortiz were named first-team All-Sun Belt selections, with Jenna Hardy and Mackenzie Brasher named second-team picks. Lackie and Brasher were named to the all-tournament team. Lackie pitched 11 innings in the tournament, striking out 13, while Brasher batted .400 in the two games.
For the year, Lackie was 21-6 with a 1.52 earned run average. She pitched 18 complete games and had two saves and 214 strikeouts over 179.1 innings of work. Ortiz batted .349 with 52 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 49 runs batted in. Keel batted .342 with 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, three homers and 30 RBI.
Hardy, also a starting pitcher, was 17-8 with a 1.64 ERA. She had 14 complete games, two saves and 138 strikeouts over 157.2 innings. Brasher batted .309 with 50 hits, 13 RBI, one double and 27 stolen bases.
The seniors on this year’s team include Ortiz, Brasher, Hardy and Emma Kropp.
“People make the place and this group was truly special,” Clark said of her team. “Our program will continue to move forward and, with the players we have coming in, will get better each year. A big thank you to our fans who supported us all year long. We appreciate you and are truly grateful for the opportunity to represent Jag Nation.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
