SOUTH ALABAMA'S ABBEY WEITENBECK (Photo courtesy of South Alabama Athletics)

 Brad Puckett

The South Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams swept both the individual and team titles last Friday at the 49th annual Azalea City Classic, held at Brookley by the Bay.

Led by Starlynn Costa, who earned her first career win with a time of 18:32.2 in the 5K, South Alabama captured the top six spots to finish with 15 points, 33 points lower than the University of Mobile (48).

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

