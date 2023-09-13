The South Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams swept both the individual and team titles last Friday at the 49th annual Azalea City Classic, held at Brookley by the Bay.
Led by Starlynn Costa, who earned her first career win with a time of 18:32.2 in the 5K, South Alabama captured the top six spots to finish with 15 points, 33 points lower than the University of Mobile (48).
On the men’s side, Xavier Johnson (15:50.7) and Jean-Pierre Le Roux (15:53.3) finished first and second, respectively, and Blayton Bernard finished ninth as the Jags edged out Mobile by three points to pick up the victory.
The meet was the Jaguars’ lone home meet of the fall season. They will next compete at the Chile Pepper Festival hosted by Arkansas at Agri Park in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, Sept. 29.
Here are the results from the meet:
Men’s Team Finishes: 1. South Alabama (27), 2. Mobile (30), 3. Spring Hill (119).
Men’s Individual Top 10 Finishes: 1. Xavier Johnson, South Alabama (15:50.7); 2. Jean-Pierre Le Roux, South Alabama (15:50.7); 3. Joey Jones, Mobile (15:54.0); 4. Joe Stevens, Mobile (15:57.9); 5. Jacob Harned, Mobile (16:10.9); 6. Preston Webb, Mobile (16:14.4); 7. Tyler Doty, South Alabama (16:15.4); 8. Casey Grant, South Alabama (16:17.4); 9. Blayton Bernard, South Alabama (16:33.3); 10. Bo Crews, South Alabama (16:38.5).
Women’s Team Finishes: 1. South Alabama (15); 2. Mobile (48); 3. Pensacola State (85).
Women’s Individual Top 10 Finishes: 1. Starlynn Costa, South Alabama (18:32.2); 2. Teanna Cason, South Alabama (19:19.6); 3. Clervie Chagot, South Alabama (19:22.3); 4. Abbey Weitenbeck, South Alabama (19:55.9); 5. Tyndal Ann Griffith, South Alabama (20:00.6); 6. Macy Livingston, South Alabama (20:07.6); 7. Evelyn Hererra, Spring Hill (21:10.9); 8. Kayley Burgess, Mobile (21:23.9); 9. Audrey Sullivan, South Alabama [Unattached] (21:33.0); 10. Claire Atkins, Mobile (21:43.7).
SHC WOMEN’S SOCCER WINS 11-0
The Spring Hill College (SHC) women’s soccer team shutout Point University 11-0 at Library Field last Sunday. The Badgers’ offense dominated from start to finish in the historic victory. The 11 goals from eight different players is the most in a single game in the Division II era for Spring Hill.
Poppy Binding, Madison Hitzman and Jessica Droghini all scored in the first 10 minutes of play. Cameryn Morris netted back-to-back goals in the 14th and 17th minutes to add to the Badgers’ lead at 5-0. Hitzman scored again on an assist from Ryann Brooks to give SHC a 6-0 lead heading into halftime. Marta Mayoral Montero scored a goal when play resumed, with Hannah Fromme scoring the first goal of her Badgers’ career in the 70th minute.
Annie Kratz scored her first goal of the season in the 80th minute, with Fromme scoring again in the 86th minute to close out the scoring. The Badgers are now 3-2 on the season and begin Gulf South Conference (GSC) play Friday at 1 p.m. at Delta State. They will also play a GSC game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mississippi College.
BADGERS VOLLEYBALL WINS
The Spring Hill College (SHC) volleyball team defeated Coker and Valdosta State during the final day of the Blazer Volleyball Fall Tournament at The Complex in Valdosta, Ga., last Saturday. Spring Hill opened the day with a 3-0 sweep of Coker University (25-11, 25-9, 25-22) with Mia Saavedra producing 27 assists and four blocks while Mikayla Boyer added 14 digs. The Badgers then defeated host Valdosta State 3-1 (25-27, 29-27, 28-26, 26-24). Brooke Botgmeyer and Airyonna Weaver led the Badgers with 13 kills each. Saavedra added 44 assists and Boyer had 20 digs.
The Badgers lost their first match of the tournament, 3-2, to Saint Leo, but followed with a 3-0 win over Young Harris. SHC is now 6-1 on the season and was set to face Mississippi College at home on Tuesday. This weekend the Badgers will play in the West Florida Invitational in Pensacola. They face Lewis at 9 a.m. on Friday, with a 4:30 p.m. match against Charleston. A Saturday match against Flagler is set for 11:30 a.m.SHC begins Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play next week in the SIAC Crossover, playing five matches in two days against league opponents Allen, Clark Atlanta and Savannah State on Friday, Sept. 22, and Benedict and Ft. Valley State on Saturday, Sept. 23.
