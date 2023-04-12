Baseball on the Pitchers Mound

South Alabama dropped the opening game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference (SBC) series at Texas State last weekend, but the Jaguars bounced back to win the next two games and win the series. The 2-1 record against the Bobcats places South Alabama’s overall record at 15-17 on the season. The Jags are 5-7 in SBC play. The Jags have won their past two SBC series.

Last Tuesday, the Jags slammed Southern 13-0 with Joseph Sullivan going 3 for 3 with a grand slam, double and eight runs batted in. Trey Lewis had three RBI. In an 8-4 loss to Texas State, Colson Lawrence had two doubles and Will Turner was 2 for 4 with a double. In an 8-4 win over the Bobcats, Turner had a home run and three RBI, with J.G. Bell going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Cole Ketzner was 2 for 3 and Erick Orbeta had a double. Matthew DeLano got the win in relief. In a 5-4 win on Sunday, Orbeta had a double with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to score Micah Morgan with the game-winning run. Morgan was 3 for 4, Orbeta was 4 for 6 and Turner was 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

