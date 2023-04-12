South Alabama dropped the opening game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference (SBC) series at Texas State last weekend, but the Jaguars bounced back to win the next two games and win the series. The 2-1 record against the Bobcats places South Alabama’s overall record at 15-17 on the season. The Jags are 5-7 in SBC play. The Jags have won their past two SBC series.
Last Tuesday, the Jags slammed Southern 13-0 with Joseph Sullivan going 3 for 3 with a grand slam, double and eight runs batted in. Trey Lewis had three RBI. In an 8-4 loss to Texas State, Colson Lawrence had two doubles and Will Turner was 2 for 4 with a double. In an 8-4 win over the Bobcats, Turner had a home run and three RBI, with J.G. Bell going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Cole Ketzner was 2 for 3 and Erick Orbeta had a double. Matthew DeLano got the win in relief. In a 5-4 win on Sunday, Orbeta had a double with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to score Micah Morgan with the game-winning run. Morgan was 3 for 4, Orbeta was 4 for 6 and Turner was 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles.
The Jags were scheduled to play at Alabama State in Montgomery on Tuesday. Results of the game were not available at press time. They have an SBC three-game series at Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) this weekend, with single games slated Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Jags are currently tied for 10th place in the 14-team SBC standings. ULM is 13th in the standings with a 3-8 league record and 12-20 overall mark.
RAMS ROLL PAST STILLMAN
The University of Mobile outscored Stillman 36-13 in a three-game Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) series last week in Tuscaloosa. The Rams won the first two games 3-1 and 17-8 on Wednesday, then claimed a 16-4 win on Thursday. The victories gave Mobile, ranked No. 7 in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 poll, an overall record of 27-6 and an SSAC record of 13-2. The Rams were scheduled to play Spring Hill College in a non-conference game on Tuesday. Results of the game were not available at press time. They will play a three-game SSAC series against No. 16-ranked William Carey in Hattiesburg, Miss., this weekend. The teams will play a 6 p.m. game on Friday and follow with a Saturday doubleheader at 1 and 4 p.m.
In the first win over Stillman, Tucker Musgrove was 2 for 2 with a double and Jackson Breal had a double and two RBI. Kyle White got the win. In Game 2, Landon Moore was 3 for 6 with a double, Trey Watson was 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBI, Breyton Cornelius was 2 for 4 with a double, Sam Bowman was 3 for 6 with a double and four RBI, Musgrove was 2 for 3 with a double, Sam Plash had a double and Trevor Wells was 2 for 4. Michael Sikes got the win. In the finale, Plash was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI, Bowman had a home run, triple and three RBI, Trevor Andrews had a double, Breal was 2 for 5 with two RBI and Musgrove was 2 for 5 with two RBI. Matthew Holston picked up the victory on the mound.
The SSAC has three teams currently ranked in the NAIA Top 25 with Mobile (7), Loyola of New Orleans (12) and William Carey (16), while Talladega received votes but is not ranked.
SPRING HILL SWEEPS SERIES
Spring Hill College (SHC) had an easy time with its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) three-game series at LeMoyne-Owen that finished with a doubleheader on Monday. The Badgers opened with a 21-1 victory, then claimed a pair of easy wins on Monday by scores of 11-5 and 13-1. The wins improve the Badgers’ overall record to 21-15 on the season and 19-4 in SIAC play.
Spring Hill is currently in first place in the SIAC West Division standings, four games in front of second-place Miles (15-4). Albany State leads the East Division with a 20-7 mark, followed by Benedict at 15-9.
